ECRM's 2021 Global Market: Food & Beverage Introduces a First-of-its-Scale Product Discovery Experience

CLEVELAND, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, ECRM, the global leader in end-to-end product sourcing solutions for retailers, announced a first-of-its-kind industry experience that will completely change how consumer packaged goods (CPG) products get discovered. ECRM's 2021 Global Market: Food & Beverage will bring together retail buyers and product suppliers from around the world to meet face-to-face on June 28 through July 2.

"The scale and magnitude of the 2021 Global Market: Food & Beverage can't be overstated," said Greg Farrar, CEO of ECRM. "We are utilizing best-of-breed technology, built specifically for retail and CPG, to provide participants an unmatched global marketplace experience that will define the future of how retailers and brands connect."

The 2021 Global Market: Food & Beverage will deliver international scale with an immersive product discovery experience combined with a virtual meeting environment built specially for brands to showcase relevant products to buyers from retailers of all sizes and locations. This is all made possible with ECRM's latest technology innovation which seamlessly integrates its industry leading virtual platform, ECRM Connect, with RangeMe , the industry standard online product discovery platform.

"ECRM's innovative and market leading platforms have helped Wakefern drive effective and efficient product discovery and business solutions that meet the needs of our customers," said Wil Magistrelli, Director Wholesale/International Sales at Wakefern Food Corp. "We look forward to ECRM's 2021 Global Market: Food and Beverage showcase to connect with suppliers and stay on trend with the latest in retail."

Product discovery for registrants begins on May 17 and runs through June 21. During this time, food, beverage and foodservice buyers can easily find relevant products within their respective categories on RangeMe, and with the click of a button, select those brands that they would like to meet with virtually. Brands that are selected will be invited to choose an available time on that buyer's calendar for a face-to-face meeting. Scheduled meetings begin June 28 through July 2 on ECRM Connect and will run 24 hours a day to accommodate global participants.

"I've participated in nine ECRM sessions over the past year and have been a RangeMe subscriber for the past two years with great results from each platform," said Alisa Shakespeare, Founder & President of Total Cluster Fudge. "ECRM's 2021 Global Market: Food & Beverage brings both together seamlessly, providing a great opportunity for exposure and engagement with interested retail buyers."

As part of this unparalleled opportunity, 2021 Global Market: Food & Beverage will also feature a dynamic content lineup during the week of meetings that kicks-off with a must-see fireside chat with entrepreneur and bestselling author, Gary Vaynerchuk. Additional content will run throughout the week featuring daily keynotes, eye-opening insights, and interactive workshops led by industry leaders and experts.

Registration for both buyers and brands opens today and runs through June 7. To register or learn more about 2021 Global Market: Food & Beverage, go to https://leads.marketgate.com/globalmarket-foodbeverage/

About ECRM

ECRM brings efficiencies and effectiveness to the buying and selling process by propelling connections between buyers and suppliers through key programs that utilize virtual and face-to-face platforms. With 25 years of experience, ECRM's programs promote relationships, forward thinking insights along with process efficiencies. ECRM works with companies around the world in a variety of different categories including food & beverage, general merchandise, health & beauty care, pharmacy & medical markets and foodservice. ECRM also owns RangeMe, a product discovery platform.

