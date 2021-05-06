ECRM's 2021 Global Market: Food & Beverage Registrations are Delivering Unprecedented Momentum Featuring Retailers from Over 30 Countries Worldwide

CLEVELAND, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, ECRM , the global leader in end-to-end product sourcing solutions for retailers, announced that registration velocity for 2021 Global Market: Food & Beverage has already reached nearly 1000 buyers and brands from over 30 countries just three weeks after registration opened. The digital experience will bring together retail and foodservice buyers and product suppliers from around the world to meet face-to-face on June 28 through July 2.

ECRM's 2021 Global Market: Food & Beverage is the first-of-its-kind industry experience that will completely change how consumer packaged goods (CPG) products get discovered. ECRM's 2021 Global Market: Food & Beverage is bringing together retail buyers and product suppliers from around the world to meet face-to-face on June 28 through July 2. "The scale and magnitude of the 2021 Global Market: Food & Beverage can't be overstated. We are utilizing best-of-breed technology, built specifically for retail and CPG, to provide participants an unmatched global marketplace experience that will define the future of how retailers and brands connect." - Greg Farrar, CEO of ECRM

"We are thrilled by the reception we've received for the 2021 Global Market: Food & Beverage," said Greg Farrar, CEO of ECRM. "Buyers and suppliers from every corner of the world are eager to experience what will be a first-of-its-scale opportunity for product discovery, engagement and education in the food and beverage industry."

In addition to seamless integration of RangeMe 's immersive product discovery experience and ECRM Connect's virtual meeting platform for brands and buyers, Global Market: Food & Beverage features an all-star lineup of content curated to deliver a combination of insights and practical "how-to" knowledge for participants.

Among the presenters are:

Gary Vaynerchuk , Chairman of Vayner X and 5-time bestselling author

, Chairman of Vayner X and 5-time bestselling author Andrea Albright , Merchandising SVP - Snacks, Beverages, Alcohol, Front End and Convenience Stores, Walmart

, Merchandising SVP - Snacks, Beverages, Alcohol, Front End and Convenience Stores, Walmart Larry Levin , EVP of Marketing and Shopper Intelligence & Joan Driggs , VP of Content & Thought Leadership, IRI

, EVP of Marketing and Shopper Intelligence & , VP of Content & Thought Leadership, IRI Liz Buchanan , Head of Consumer Intelligence, NielsenIQ

, Head of Consumer Intelligence, NielsenIQ Phil Lempert , The Supermarket Guru

, The Supermarket Guru Lyn Graft , Author of Start With Story

, Author of Start With Story Wendy Saltzman , 3-time Emmy Award-winning journalist and CEO of The Power Media Agency

The educational lineup also includes a panel discussion on certifications featuring The Non-GMO Project, Plant Based Foods Association and Fairtrade America, a Store Brands magazine-led retailer panel discussion on private label supplier best practices, and insights presentations from Menasha and Ideoclick. Participants can add each of these programs to their schedule with the click of a button on the Global Market site.

"The combination of product discovery opportunities and top-notch education makes this a great opportunity for buyers," said David Arens, Divisional Merchandise Manager at The Exchange. "Using the RangeMe and ECRM Connect platforms, I can craft a mix of content opportunities and supplier meetings that best fits my category needs and objectives in a schedule that works for me."

The product discovery stage for registrants begins on May 17 and runs through June 21. During this time, food, beverage, and foodservice buyers can browse relevant brands and products attending 2021 Global Market: Food & Beverage within their respective categories on RangeMe, and with the click of a button, select those brands that they would like to meet with virtually. Brands that are selected will be invited to choose an available time on that buyer's calendar for a virtual face-to-face meeting. Scheduled meetings begin June 28 through July 2 on ECRM Connect and run 24 hours a day to accommodate global participants.

"We're excited for this unique opportunity to introduce our products to buyers around the world by leveraging the best-in-class technology of RangeMe and ECRM," said Shiv Joshi, Managing Director of Greystone Premium Organic Tea, one of the supplier registrants of ECRM's Global Market. "Plus, the outstanding content lineup will provide great insights to help move our international family business forward."

To take part in this unparalleled experience, registration for both buyers and brands runs through June 7. To register or learn more about 2021 Global Market: Food & Beverage, go to: https://leads.marketgate.com/globalmarket-foodbeverage/

