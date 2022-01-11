ECRM's Hugely Successful New Format Returns with Global Market: Spring Buying Days in March

CLEVELAND, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ECRM, the leader in end-to-end product sourcing solutions for retailers, announced its 2022 Global Market: Spring Buying Days will take place March 28 to April 1. The product sourcing experience will once again bring together buyers and product suppliers from around the world across all major food and consumer packaged goods (CPG) categories to meet virtually this spring.

The launch follows the overwhelming success of last year's two Global Markets, during which 2,460 buyers and 2,300 brands gathered to connect and engage around product discovery and education virtually. More than 3,300 meetings were held, and participants also were able to gain actionable insights from 47 educational sessions that featured a stellar lineup of retailers and industry thought leaders.

"Last year's two Global Markets exceeded all of our expectations," said Greg Farrar, CEO of ECRM. "With more than 5,200 buyer and supplier participants from over 60 countries, it was truly a seamless global product discovery and learning experience for all involved."

The 2022 Global Market: Spring Buying Days will deliver international scale combining RangeMe's immersive online product discovery experience with ECRM Connect, ECRM's virtual meeting environment. Brands will showcase relevant products to buyers from retailers and foodservice operators of all sizes and locations. Branded and private label categories covered will include Food (including Frozen, Dairy, Deli, Meat, Seafood, Candy, Snacks, and Center Store), Beverages, Foodservice, Health Care, Personal Care, Beauty, Wellness, Baby, Household, Housewares, and Pet.

"Global Market really puts the buyer in the driver's seat," said Rosemarie Gomez, Buyer, 99 Cents Only Stores. "I can easily review the brands on RangeMe and then set meeting appointments with brands of interest around my availability. It's a great complement to ECRM's programs in which I participate. I look forward to the Global Market: Spring Buying Days."

Product discovery for 2022 Global Market: Spring Buying Days participants begins March 7 and will run through March 31. During this time buyers can easily find relevant products within their respective categories on RangeMe, and with the click of a button, book a 15-minute face-to-face virtual meeting based on the supplier's listed availability. Scheduled meetings will take place March 28 through April 1 on ECRM Connect and run 24 hours a day to accommodate global participants.

"Global Market was an excellent balance between buyer participation and educational opportunities," said Gavin Gear, CEO of ManukaGuard. "For an emerging brand like ours, the educational events were profound, and the buyer meetings were very productive. We now have new resources to help grow our business."

As part of this best-in-class opportunity, 2022 Global Market: Spring Buying Days will also feature a dynamic content lineup during the week of meetings, including retailer presentations and panel discussions on several topics, as well as practical, interactive workshops led by the industry's top experts.

Registration for both buyers and brands opens today and runs through March 7. To register or learn more about 2022 Global Market: Spring Buying Days, go to https://leads.marketgate.com/2022-global-market-spring-buying-days/

About ECRM

ECRM brings efficiencies and effectiveness to the buying and selling process by propelling connections between buyers and suppliers through key programs that utilize virtual and face-to-face platforms. With 25 years of experience, ECRM's programs promote relationships, forward thinking insights along with process efficiencies. ECRM works with companies around the world in a variety of different categories including food & beverage, general merchandise, health & beauty care, pharmacy & medical markets and foodservice. ECRM also owns RangeMe, a product discovery platform.

