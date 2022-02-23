ECRM's March Global Market Adds Wholesale Purchasing Capability for U.S. Buyers

CLEVELAND, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ECRM, the global leader in end-to-end product sourcing solutions for retailers, announces that its Global Market: Spring Buying Days, which takes place from March 28 through April 1, 2022, will enable U.S. retailers to make wholesale purchases directly from participating suppliers using a new capability launched by RangeMe.

The 2022 Global Market: Spring Buying Days will deliver international scale combining RangeMe's immersive online product discovery and purchasing experience with ECRM Connect, ECRM's virtual meeting environment. Brands will showcase products to buyers from retailers and foodservice operators of all sizes and locations. Branded and private label categories covered will include Food, Beverages, Foodservice, Health Care, Personal Care, Beauty, Wellness, Baby, Household, Housewares, and Pet. "This ordering capability completes the circle of buyer engagement with product discovery, evaluation, and purchase combined in one seamless experience. It's the latest evolution in ECRM's vision of accelerating B2B commerce," said Greg Farrar, CEO of ECRM.

With more than 200,000 suppliers representing nearly 1 million products across all CPG categories, RangeMe will showcase its expanded service offering during Global Market so participating suppliers in eligible categories can sell their products with no commission fees and offer participating buyers the best deals on their amazing products.

Here's how the service will work during ECRM Global Market: Spring Buying Days:

Participating suppliers that are set up for orders will have the opportunity to entice and excite buyers by listing special discounts on their products during the week of Global Market

Deals go live for buyers on March 28th when Global Market kicks off, and ends on April 1 st

when Global Market kicks off, and ends on Buyers can filter, sort, and find brands or products meeting their criteria along with displayed discounts on RangeMe

Buyers can add items to their cart and make purchases directly on RangeMe, or they can set up quick 15-minute meetings on ECRM Connect with suppliers prior to ordering during or after their appointments

"Having the capability to purchase directly from suppliers during Global Market: Spring Buying Days is a game-changer," said Tim Young, Category Marketing Manager for Newcomb Oil. "It will give buyers from regional chains like myself the opportunity to move lightning-fast when we discover a new innovative product or meet with a supplier, and get it on the shelf right away."

RangeMe's new service features one-button purchasing, a multi-order, add-to-cart features, and easily accessible order details and history. For suppliers, it's as easy as setting up their storefront, listing products available to purchase, and fulfilling orders on top of a full suite of order management tools.

"Direct purchasing is a great addition to Global Market," said Santiago Urti, CEO of Green Global Foods, which has participated in the previous two Global Markets. "By enabling buyers to place wholesale orders on the RangeMe platform, it can drastically shorten the time it takes to get our products on their shelves, particularly with community-based and regional retailers."

Stellar Educational Lineup

ECRM kicks off its educational programming for Global Market: Spring Buying Days with a keynote from bestselling author and renowned speaker, Alex Banayan. In this empowering keynote, "There's Always a Way: How to Cultivate Resilient, Focused, and Energized Teams During Uncertain Times," Banayan masterfully decodes the most critical and elusive skills needed for any organization to cultivate the mindsets of exponential growth, particularly during times of rapid change and uncertainty.

Retailer and industry expert thought leadership educational sessions will include presentations, panel discussions and Q&As with the following presenters:

In addition, there will be three supplier workshops delivering practical insights to drive business forward focusing on pricing, ecommerce packaging and how to move your product once it's on the retail shelf. Workshop presenters include:

Product discovery for buyer participants begins March 7 and will run through March 31. During this time buyers can easily find relevant products within their respective categories on RangeMe, and with the click of a button, book a 15-minute face-to-face virtual meeting based on the supplier's listed availability. Qualified buyers can also buy products directly from those suppliers that are set up for ordering. Scheduled meetings will take place March 28 through April 1 on ECRM Connect and run 24 hours a day to accommodate global participants.

About ECRM

ECRM brings efficiencies and effectiveness to the buying and selling process by propelling connections between buyers and suppliers through key programs that utilize virtual and face-to-face platforms. With 25 years of experience, ECRM's programs promote relationships, forward thinking insights along with process efficiencies. ECRM works with companies around the world in a variety of different categories including food & beverage, general merchandise, health & beauty care, pharmacy & medical markets and foodservice. ECRM also owns RangeMe, a product discovery platform.

