ECS / My IT Acquires Network Technologies

SHREVEPORT, La., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ECS / My IT, a leading provider of managed IT services to small and midsized organizations, completed the acquisition of Network Technologies ("Network Tech"), a Kansas City-based managed services provider.

Network Tech has over 25 years of experience providing best-in-class managed IT services, strategy and support to the small to medium sized business ("SMB") community across a range of industries throughout the Midwest. The company's robust client base and solid reputation, along with its leadership position within the financial services space, further strengthens and enhances the ECS / My IT platform.

Kevin Cook, CEO of ECS / My IT stated, "We are delighted to welcome the highly experienced and proven Network Tech team and their clients to the ECS / My IT family. Network Tech has an exceptional reputation built on providing a first class outsourced IT experience for their clients. Our two organizations are similar in so many ways, which makes this combination a perfect fit. Additionally, I'm humbled by the trust Tim Wayland and Tom Chisholm have placed in us to continue the legacy they have worked so hard these last 28 years to build."

The acquisition of Network Tech follows the acquisition of Kansas City based The Purple Guys completed earlier this year and establishes the combined company as a market leader in Kansas City for providing best-in-class managed IT services, strategy and support to the SMB community.

"It was important for us to find a partner that shares our vision, fits our culture, drives new opportunities for our employees and delivers additional support to our clients," stated Tim Wayland and Tom Chisholm, owners of Network Tech. "Our team is excited to join ECS / My IT and we are confident Network Tech will thrive in its next chapter as part of the ECS / My IT platform."

This marks the third acquisition for ECS since the formation of its partnership with Kian Capital and ParkSouth Ventures in January 2020.

About ECS / My IT

ECS / My IT is a leading provider of comprehensive managed IT services to small and mid-sized businesses. We focus on our clients' IT so they don't have to. As trusted members of our clients' teams, we work hard on their behalf to help their businesses grow and succeed by ensuring secure, reliable and cost-effective IT systems. ECS / My IT has offices in Shreveport, Louisiana, New Orleans, Louisiana and Kansas City, Kansas and employs more than 110 highly trained team members serving businesses throughout the Gulf South and Midwest regions. For more information, visit www.myitsupport.com or www.purpleguys.com.

About Network Technologies

Founded in 1993, Network Technologies is dedicated to providing best-in-class managed IT services, strategy and support that allow their clients to reach new levels of efficiency, take control of their IT spend and achieve greater success. Network Tech is headquarted in Olathe, Kansas and employs approximately 30 highly trained team members serving businesses throughout the Midwest region. For more information, visit www.networktech.com.

