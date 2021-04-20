ECS / My IT Acquires The Purple Guys

SHREVEPORT, La., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ECS / My IT, a leading provider of managed IT services to small and midsized organizations, completed the acquisition of The Purple Guys ("TPG"), a Kansas City, Kansas-based managed service provider.

The Purple Guys has nearly 20 years of experience providing "stress-free IT" for small to medium sized businesses, offering a comprehensive suite of managed IT services across a range of industries throughout the Midwest.

Kevin Cook, CEO of ECS / My IT stated, "ECS / My IT is thrilled to welcome the TPG team and their clients to the ECS / My IT family. Our two organizations share a commitment to delivering an exceptional outsourced IT experience to our clients, which makes this combination a natural fit. Additionally, Jon Schram has built a highly recognizable and trusted brand in the industry that we are eager to build upon."

The combined organization, of nearly 120 full-time employees, looks to create a new industry standard for managed IT services to the SMB community including its hundreds of clients headquartered throughout the Gulf South and Midwest.

"With the acquisition of TPG by ECS / My IT, we'll be able to provide our client base enhanced solutions and offerings, broaden our geographic reach, and strengthen the combined companies," stated Jon Schram, President of The Purple Guys. "My team and I are excited to join ECS / My IT and look forward to the next phase of growth together."

This marks the second acquisition for ECS since the formation of its partnership with Kian Capital and ParkSouth Ventures in January 2020.

About ECS / My IT

Formed in January 2020, through the combination of Enterprise Computing Services and My IT, ECS / My IT is a leading provider of comprehensive managed IT services to small and mid-sized businesses. We focus on our clients' IT so they don't have to. As trusted members of our clients' teams, we work hard on their behalf to help their businesses grow and succeed by ensuring secure, reliable and cost-effective IT systems. ECS / My IT has offices in both Shreveport, Louisiana and New Orleans, Louisiana and employs more than 80 highly trained team members serving businesses throughout the Gulf South region. For more information, visit www.myitsupport.com.

About The Purple Guys

Founded in 2001, The Purple Guys is a provider of "stress-free IT" to small and mid-sized businesses. We serve as an extension of our clients' organizations to deliver a comprehensive suite of IT services that will support every aspect of their IT infrastructure and enable our clients to focus on what's important, growing their business. TPG is located in Kansas City, Kansas and employs approximately 35 highly trained team members serving businesses throughout the Midwest region. For more information, visit www.purpleguys.com.

