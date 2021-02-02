ECS / My IT Appoints New Chief Revenue Officer

SHREVEPORT, La. and NEW ORLEANS, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ECS / My IT today announced Newton (Newt) Higman has joined the Gulf South's leading IT managed service provider as its Chief Revenue Officer, effective February 1, 2021. An experienced strategy and revenue generation executive with more than 20 years of experience, Higman joins from Sharp Managed IT Services where he was National Director.

"I couldn't be more thrilled to welcome Newt to ECS / My IT where he will undoubtedly make an immediate impact as we continue to build a leading IT managed services platform, offering best in class solutions to customers in each market we serve," said Kevin Cook, Chief Executive Officer of ECS / My IT. "I am particularly impressed with Newt's ability to scale and lead both sales and marketing functions, and he will add seasoned executive leadership to our team."

"I am excited to join ECS / My IT," Higman said. "I'm eager to help ECS / My IT as it continues to expand its offerings and service platform to the growing base of small and mid-size businesses in the Gulf South region and beyond. Kevin and his executive team are on a mission to build ECS / My IT into one of the premier MSPs in the industry, and I'm delighted to be a part of it."

As CRO, Higman will be responsible for driving ECS / My IT's go-to-market strategy including overseeing the performance, strategy and alignment of the sales and marketing functions at ECS / My IT and will report directly to Cook.

The addition of Higman continues the expansion of ECS / My IT's executive leadership team including the hiring of Jay Geiger (Chief Financial Officer) and the promotion of Holly Lawrence (Chief Experience Officer) in 2020.

Higman attended Auburn University with a concentration in liberal arts, and he has served on both the Continuum and SonicWALL Partner Advisory Councils.

About ECS / My IT

Formed in January 2020, through the combination of Enterprise Computing Services and My IT, ECS / My IT is a managed service provider for IT services to small and mid-sized businesses. ECS / My IT offers a broad set of services including managed IT, hosted cloud services, disaster recovery, virtual CIO and security services. The Company has offices in both Shreveport, Louisiana and New Orleans, Louisiana and consists of approximately 80 highly trained team members serving businesses throughout the Gulf South region. For more information, visit www.myitsupport.com.

