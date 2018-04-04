ECS Achieves AWS Microsoft Workloads Competency Status

Achieving the AWS Microsoft Workloads Competency differentiates ECS as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that provides specialized demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success with specific focus on workloads based on Application Modernization Solutions. To receive the designation, APN Partners must possess deep AWS expertise and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.

"ECS is proud to achieve AWS Microsoft Workloads Competency status," said John Sankovich, vice president of cloud solutions at ECS. "We are combining our unique background in both AWS and Microsoft application development to provide the high value-added return for customers who are migrating and modernizing Microsoft applications on AWS."

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Partner Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology APN Partners with deep industry experience and expertise. ECS' Microsoft Application Modernization capabilities include migration, development, optimization, refactoring, DevOps, automated testing and deployment, configuration management, and full life cycle management and support.

About ECS

ECS is a leading information technology provider delivering solutions in cloud, cybersecurity, software development, IT modernization, and science and engineering. The company's highly skilled teams approach and solve critical, complex challenges for customers across the U.S. public sector, defense, and commercial industries. ECS maintains partnerships with leading cloud and cybersecurity technology providers and holds specialized certifications in their technologies. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, ECS has more than 2,400 employees throughout the U.S. and has been recognized as a Top Workplace by The Washington Post for the last four years. For more information, visit www.ECStech.com.

