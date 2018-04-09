ECS Awarded $17.5 Billion ENCORE III IDIQ Contract Vehicle by DISA

As an ENCORE III prime, ECS will assist the government by providing IT solutions for the development, installation, fielding, training, operation, and life-cycle management of components and systems in the operational environments of Combatant Commands and their subordinate components, the US Armed Forces, defense agencies, the Office of the Secretary of Defense, and other federal agencies. IT solutions, services, and support anticipated under this contract exist within the scope of 19 performance areas including enterprise IT policy and planning, test and evaluation (T&E), asset management, network support, and cloud professional services.

"DISA serves as a key nexus for defense information systems and NextGen technology development, and ECS's proven past performance and wide-ranging technical expertise will be critical to capitalize on the recently awarded $17.5B ENCORE III contract vehicle," said George Wilson, chief executive officer and president of ECS. "ENCORE III is DISA's premier contract vehicle open to a broad range of customers in the national security arena. We are excited to win this important contract and will actively compete for upcoming task orders and help market the ENCORE III vehicle to external customers."

About ECS

ECS is a leading information technology provider delivering solutions in cloud, cybersecurity, software development, IT modernization, and science and engineering. The company's highly skilled teams approach and solve critical, complex challenges for customers across the U.S. public sector, defense, and commercial industries. ECS maintains partnerships with leading cloud and cybersecurity technology providers and holds specialized certifications in their technologies. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, ECS has more than 2,400 employees throughout the U.S. and has been recognized as a Top Workplace by The Washington Post for the last four years. For more information, visit www.ECStech.com.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is one of the foremost providers of IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, healthcare technology, engineering, life sciences, and government sectors. Operating first-rate companies through our Apex, Oxford and ECS segments, we provide highly skilled human capital to improve productivity and utilization among leading corporate enterprises and government organizations.

By supplying critical STEM skill sets, our companies are uniquely positioned to be the total talent solution for the digital world and the evolving shared economy. Due to our companies' achievements, we are viewed as best in class across multiple industries and have built an outstanding reputation of excellence over the past 33 years.

Based in Calabasas, California, ASGN Incorporated was founded in 1985. Since our IPO in 1992, the company has grown steadily, with multiple offices throughout the United States, Canada and Europe. To learn more, visit www.asgn.com/.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ecs-awarded-17-5-billion-encore-iii-idiq-contract-vehicle-by-disa-300626414.html

SOURCE ECS

Related Links

http://www.ECStech.com

