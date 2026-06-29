ECS Composites Drives Next-Generation Carbon Fiber Innovation for Modern Military Demands

Company builds on decades of experience protecting mission-critical systems in high-pressure environments

GRANTS PASS, Ore., June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ECS Composites ("ECS" or "the Company"), a Becklin Holdings company and industry leader in the design and manufacturing of high-performance, custom protective enclosures, today announced groundbreaking advancements in its carbon fiber composite solutions. These innovations expand the company's capabilities in protecting mission-critical equipment operating in some of the world's harshest and most demanding environments.

At the center of this work is the company's unmatched expertise in composite materials and protective system designs that led to the development of significantly lighter carbon fiber. This enhanced material, while more agile, maintains the impact resistance and structural integrity required for military and field-based applications.

"As military systems become more mobile and technologically advanced, we're continuing to evolve our composite technologies to meet those changing operational demands," said Sterling Becklin, Chairman of the Board of Becklin Holdings and President of ECS Composites. "Compared to traditional fiberglass designs, these advanced materials can reduce thickness and overall weight by as much as half without compromising protection, durability, or long-term performance."

A lightweight, integral design is especially important in military environments where equipment must be transported, deployed, and operated under unpredictable and often extreme conditions. Protective enclosures must withstand shock, vibration, environmental exposure, and repeated handling while ensuring the systems inside remain fully operational throughout the mission lifecycle.

"In addition to material innovation, we're continuing to refine our manufacturing offerings through proprietary molding techniques and in-house tooling expertise that provide precise control over quality, consistency, and product performance," continued Becklin. "This vertically-integrated approach enables us to deliver highly engineered solutions that meet the rigorous standards required in modern defense applications."

As defense systems become more mobile, integrated, and operationally challenging, ECS remains focused on advancing composite technologies that help protect mission-critical equipment in real-world environments.

About ECS Composites

ECS Composites (Environmental Container Systems) is a U.S.-based industry leader in the design and manufacturing of high-performance, custom protective cases primarily to The U.S. Department of War ("DoW"), its suppliers and prime contractors. Founded in 1954 and headquartered in Grants Pass, Oregon, ECS serves a wide range of mission-critical industries including defense, special operations, and industrial manufacturing. With an unwavering commitment to quality, durability, and innovation, ECS delivers engineered solutions that protect the most sensitive equipment in the most demanding of environments. The company proudly supports the DoW, as well as its clients around the globe. For more information, visit www.ecscomposites.com.

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SOURCE ECS Composites/Becklin Holdings