ECS Composites Unveils Next-Gen Rackmount System Platform with On-Demand Availability and Industry-Leading Design

Reengineered product line delivers military-grade performance with rapid 72-hour fulfillment

GRANTS PASS, Ore., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ECS Composites, ("ECS" or "The Company"), a fourth-generation family-owned business and Becklin Holdings company, credited with being an early innovator of the rackmount case, today announced the launch of a next-generation rackmount platform that fundamentally changes how these systems are built, delivered, and deployed.

For decades, rackmount enclosures have been defined by long lead times, fully custom builds, and slow procurement cycles. Today, ECS's new cutting-edge rackmount platform is a complete evolution of this product line, aimed to better support customer needs amid accelerating technologies.

"Historically, ECS was known as the custom builder: the company you went to when you needed something complex and were willing to wait," said Sterling Becklin, President of ECS Composites and Chairman of Becklin Holdings. "Now, we're delivering that same level of performance in just days, not months."

At the center of this transformation was a new assemble-to-order manufacturing model that allows systems to be configured and shipped within 72 hours. Historically, those same products required lead times of 8 to 12 weeks or more.

The result is what ECS describes as "custom performance with on-demand availability," combining the flexibility of customized engineering with the speed and accessibility of a commercial off-the-shelf solution.

This shift was supported by a complete redesign of the product itself, as ECS leveraged decades of field experience and customer feedback to reengineer its rackmount systems using advanced composite manufacturing techniques. Today, features that once required labor-intensive processes, such as drilling, riveting, and mounting hardware, are now molded directly into the structure. This eliminates potential failure points, reduces assembly time, and creates a sealed enclosure with no external hardware penetrations.

The updated design also replaces traditional metal components with advanced polymer systems, improving ergonomics, durability, and reliability in harsh environments. What's more, its "Loadmaster" stacking feature allows ECS's composite rackmount line and rotationally-molded single-lid transit cases to stack, interlocking with one another in situations where both are needed to complete the system. The end product is lighter, stronger, and more streamlined while maintaining ECS's reputation for rugged, military-grade performance.

"We had to rethink everything: the product, how we build it, how we deliver it, and how customers interact with it," Becklin added. "The market is changing, and we're positioning ourselves to stay ahead of the curve."

ECS has also been a pioneer in half-width rackmount systems, anticipating the industry's shift toward smaller, more efficient hardware. As electronics have continued to shrink, the company developed and refined a half-width form factor that provides a more proportional, space-efficient alternative to traditional 19-inch systems, while maintaining the same rugged performance standards. Today, ECS is a leader in this category, with a proven platform built on the same advanced design and manufacturing principles as its full-size systems.

Building on these advancements, ECS is now preparing to launch a digital platform that will allow customers to configure and order rackmount systems online. This new capability is expected to further streamline procurement and bring the speed of the company's on-demand manufacturing model directly to customers.

As a vertically integrated and factory-direct manufacturer, ECS maintains full control over its tooling, materials, and production processes. With this platform, ECS positions itself among the few manufacturers offering high-end, composite, military-grade rackmount systems with true on-demand availability, consistent quality, and rapid innovation.

The digital platform and expanded capabilities are expected to roll out in the coming months.

About ECS Composites

ECS Composites (Environmental Container Systems) is a U.S.-based industry leader in the design and manufacturing of high-performance, custom protective cases primarily to The U.S. Department of War ("DoW"), its suppliers and prime contractors. Founded in 1954 and headquartered in Grants Pass, Oregon, ECS serves a wide range of mission-critical industries including defense, special operations, and industrial manufacturing. With an unwavering commitment to quality, durability, and innovation, ECS delivers engineered solutions that protect the most sensitive equipment in the most demanding of environments. The company proudly supports the DoW, as well as its clients around the globe. For more information, visit www.ecscomposites.com.

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SOURCE ECS Composites/Becklin Holdings