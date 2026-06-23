ECS Composites Launches Loadmaster® Rigid Rack Product Line, Bringing Military-Proven Rackmount Technology to a Broader Market

Commercial-off-the-shelf rackmount solution delivers trusted ECS design with rapid fulfillment

GRANTS PASS, Ore., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ECS Composites, ("ECS" or "The Company"), a fourth-generation, family-owned business and Becklin Holdings company credited with being an early innovator of the field-portable 19-inch rackmount enclosure, today announced the official launch of its new Loadmaster® Rigid Rack product line. As an expansion of the Company's commercial-off-the-shelf rackmount offerings, the platform brings ECS technology to a broader market with units available for shipment within two to three business days.

Until now, ECS's 19-inch rackmount solutions have primarily been recognized through custom-engineered programs and build-to-order manufacturing. The Rigid Rack offers a different path: a purpose-built option for communications, networking, and computing applications that complement ECS's family of Loadmaster® rackmount solutions. Intended for ruggedized equipment, the platform offers a streamlined alternative to conventional isolated rackmount systems while retaining the modular construction and performance that have defined ECS rackmount products for decades.

"Rather than taking a commercial product and adapting it for military use, like so much of the industry does, we're taking a military-grade product and bringing it to the commercial market," said Sterling Becklin, President of ECS Composites and Chairman of Becklin Holdings. "The Rigid Rack preserves the core design principles that customers have come to expect from ECS rackmount solutions while providing a streamlined alternative for applications that don't require traditional shock isolation."

Built on the same ruggedized composite shell sets used throughout ECS's rackmount portfolio, the Rigid Rack maintains compatibility with ECS's legacy systems and rotationally molded transit cases. Utilizing the signature Loadmaster® stacking feature, the enclosures securely interlock with one another, allowing customers to integrate the platform into existing transportation, storage, and deployment workflows.

The product line was developed by ECS engineer Bryson White, who found a way to leverage existing tooling, manufacturing methods, and production processes to create a new rackmount offering while maximizing the value of ECS's established engineering and production capabilities. By reimagining how proven resources could be applied to a new product category, White streamlined development, accelerated time to market, and helped deliver a cost-effective solution without compromising ECS's standards for quality and performance.

For full physical specifications, available sizing, or to place an order, visit www.ecscomposites.com.

About ECS Composites

ECS Composites (Environmental Container Systems) is a U.S.-based industry leader in the design and manufacturing of high-performance, custom protective cases primarily to The U.S. Department of War ("DoW"), its suppliers and prime contractors. Founded in 1954 and headquartered in Grants Pass, Oregon, ECS serves a wide range of mission-critical industries including defense, special operations, and industrial manufacturing. With an unwavering commitment to quality, durability, and innovation, ECS delivers engineered solutions that protect the most sensitive equipment in the most demanding of environments. The company proudly supports the DoW, as well as its clients around the globe. For more information, visit www.ecscomposites.com.

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SOURCE ECS Composites/Becklin Holdings