ECS Composites Engineering Powers Record-Setting Aerial Flag Display at Pearl Harbor Commemoration

GRANTS PASS, Ore., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ECS Composites ("ECS"), a Becklin Holdings company, proudly announced today its engineering team's instrumental role in enabling a historic aerial achievement: the reclaimed world record for largest flag-jump.

As part of a Pearl Harbor Day (December 7th) event in Eloy, Arizona, American skydivers led by world-record jumper Steve Curtis successfully deployed a massive 40'x80' 3,200 sqft American flag during a high-altitude jump—reclaiming the record from a Libyan team in October of 2025. What made this achievement possible was a custom engineering solution designed and built by ECS Composites' expert fabrication team in Grants Pass, Oregon.

When Jariko Denman—a retired U.S. Army ranger—first approached Sterling Becklin, Founder and Chairman of Becklin Holdings, with his record-setting idea (and an exceptionally tight timeline), Becklin's engineering department at ECS Composites rose to the challenge. While Denman helped mobilize the project by bringing together skydivers and support crew, Becklin's team designed, engineered, and manufactured a rigid leading-edge, hinged support system for the flag that allowed it to unfurl cleanly and safely during freefall from a Vietnam-era Huey helicopter—all with just two week's notice.

"When I saw the news about Libya, I knew we could go bigger and do better," said Jariko Denman. "Sure, the skydive is assuming the most risk—but the brunt of the work was Steve Curtis and Sterling Becklin making it look perfect. It wasn't just about the size of the flag; it was about precision, safety, and ensuring the deployment worked exactly as designed. This record is a testament to great engineering, enthusiasm, and effective collaboration."

Once the engineered system reached Arizona, Veteran skydiver Steve Curtis and his crew assembled the Becklin-designed apparatus and successfully carried out the jump. The event, held on Pearl Harbor Day, featured Curtis deploying the giant flag mid-flight, creating a stunning visual tribute and setting a new global standard.

"What this team accomplished is a perfect example of ECS' DNA: quiet dedication, rapid innovation, and flawless execution," said Becklin. "To take an unprecedented idea and turn it into a record-setting reality in mere days is something this company is truly proud of. Moreover, this achievment makes a powerful statement about American innovation and teamwork, and the U.S. team's performance at this year's Pearl Harbor commemoration reclaimed that honor with distinction."

"We're a small crew, but small doesn't mean ordinary," noted Steve Curtis. "We engineered a solution that performed perfectly under dynamic conditions, and that's something we're incredibly proud of."

This milestone further highlights ECS' ability to deliver high-performance engineering solutions under pressure—whether for aerospace projects, custom manufacturing, or unique challenges where creativity meets execution.

ECS Composites (Environmental Container Systems) is a U.S.-based industry leader in the design and manufacturing of high-performance, custom protective cases primarily to The U.S. Department of Defense ("DoD"), its suppliers and prime contractors. Founded in 1954 and headquartered in Grants Pass, Oregon, ECS serves a wide range of mission-critical industries including defense, special operations, and industrial manufacturing. With an unwavering commitment to quality, durability, and innovation, ECS delivers engineered solutions that protect the most sensitive equipment in the most demanding of environments. The company proudly supports the DoD, as well as its clients around the globe. For more information, visit www.ecscomposites.com.

