ECS Honors Digi-Key with Top Global High Service Distributor Award
Jun 05, 2019, 14:30 ET
THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics, a global electronic components distributor, was honored with the ECS Inc. International Top Global High Service Distributor award at the 2019 EDS Leadership Summit in Las Vegas, Nev.
ECS has grown to become one of the most recognized and dependable manufacturers of frequency control and power management products in the world. ECS Inc. embodies world-class design and engineering teams along with state-of-the-art fabrication sites.
For more information, or to order from Digi-Key's full line of ECS products, please visit any of Digi-Key's global websites.
About Digi-Key Electronics
Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is an authorized global, full-service distributor of electronic components, offering more than 8.7 million products, with over 1.7 million in stock and available for immediate shipment, from over 800 quality name-brand manufacturers. Digi-Key also offers a wide variety of online resources such as EDA and design tools, datasheets, reference designs, instructional articles and videos, multimedia libraries, and much more. Technical support is available 24/7 via email, phone and webchat. Additional information and access to Digi-Key's broad product offering can be found by visiting www.digikey.com.
Editorial Contact for Digi-Key Electronics
Shelli Lissick
Bellmont Partners
651-276-6922
digikey@bellmontpartners.com
SOURCE Digi-Key Electronics
Share this article