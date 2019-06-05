ECS Honors Digi-Key with Top Global High Service Distributor Award

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics, a global electronic components distributor, was honored with the ECS Inc. International Top Global High Service Distributor award at the 2019 EDS Leadership Summit in Las Vegas, Nev.

ECS has grown to become one of the most recognized and dependable manufacturers of frequency control and power management products in the world. ECS Inc. embodies world-class design and engineering teams along with state-of-the-art fabrication sites.