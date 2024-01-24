ECSL ANNOUNCES THAT ITS SUBSIDIARY, CYBERFUELS INC., HAS SIGNED AN MOU WITH MABANAFT GMBH & CO. KG TO POTENTIALLY DEVELOP NEWLY ACQUIRED LAND IN PORT TAMPA, FLORIDA

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Encountercare Solutions, Inc. (OTC BB: ECSL) is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Cyberfuels, Inc. has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the German company Mabanaft GmbH & Co. KG (WWW.MABANAFT.COM) to potentially explore how to develop best and jointly the newly acquired land at Port Tampa, Florida.  Mabanaft is one of the leading independent suppliers of Fuel products and storage in Europe.  Mabanaft shares a common vison with Cyberfuels about the need to transition its footprint to Green Energy while not ignoring the needs for conventional products in the short term.  Cyberfuels looks forward to working closely with Mabanaft.

Certain statements and information included in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Federal Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words or phrases "will likely result," "expected to," "will continue," "anticipated," "estimate," "projected," "intends," "plans," or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to certain risks, known and unknown, and uncertainties, including but not limited to, economic conditions, dependence on management, dilution to shareholders, lack of capital, changes in laws or regulations, the effects of rapid growth upon the Company and the ability of management to effectively respond to the growth, demand for products and services of the Company, newly developing technologies, its ability to compete, conflicts of interest related to related party transactions, regulatory matters, protection of technology, lack of industry standards, the effects of competition, the ability of the Company to obtain additional financing, the financial implications of a joint venture structure, as well as its ability to attract and contract with potential storage customers. Such factors could materially adversely affect the Company's financial performance and could cause the Company's actual results for future periods to differ materially from any opinions or statements expressed within this press release.

