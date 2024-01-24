ECSL ANNOUNCES THAT ITS SUBSIDIARY, CYBERFUELS INC., HAS SIGNED AN MOU WITH MABANAFT GMBH & CO. KG TO POTENTIALLY DEVELOP NEWLY ACQUIRED LAND IN PORT TAMPA, FLORIDA

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Encountercare Solutions, Inc. (OTC BB: ECSL) is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Cyberfuels, Inc. has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the German company Mabanaft GmbH & Co. KG (WWW.MABANAFT.COM) to potentially explore how to develop best and jointly the newly acquired land at Port Tampa, Florida. Mabanaft is one of the leading independent suppliers of Fuel products and storage in Europe. Mabanaft shares a common vison with Cyberfuels about the need to transition its footprint to Green Energy while not ignoring the needs for conventional products in the short term. Cyberfuels looks forward to working closely with Mabanaft.

