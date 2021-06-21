Ectron Collaborates With Microsoft to Accelerate Internet of Things Solutions With the Release of Its Server Class Edge-Computer

SAN DIEGO, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ectron, a "First Mile IIoT Solution" provider, announced that its server-class edge-computer has joined Microsoft's Azure Certified for IoT program. Participation in the Azure Certified for IoT program ensures that hardware and software has been pre-tested and verified to work with Microsoft Azure IoT services. Customers who utilize devices and platforms from the Certified for IoT hardware ecosystem can get their IoT solutions up and running quickly and realize new efficiencies and business transformations.

Ectron Corporation, based in San Diego, California, provides a PaaS (Platform as a Service), Edge computers, ruggedized signal conditioners, amplifiers, and thermocouple calibrators. Ectron's Azure IoT-certified family of ECT-MAN, server-class edge computer (Server Class Computer ECT-MAN - Ectron) enables customers to deploy Ectron's plug-and-play solution for IIoT (Industrial Internet of Things) and provides edge and cloud analytics enabled by Microsoft Azure.

"Microsoft's Azure Certified for IoT program validates our ability to jumpstart customers' IoT projects with pre-tested device and operating system combinations," said Gautam Kavipurapu, Ectron's COO and VP of engineering. "Decreasing the usual customization and work required for compatibility helps customers get started quickly on their IoT solution."

"We welcome Ectron's server-class edge-computer to Microsoft's Azure Certified for IoT ecosystem that extends our promise to bring IoT to business scale, by offering interoperable devices and solutions from leading technology companies around the world," said Michael Kuptz, General Manager Americas, IoT and Mixed Reality Sales, Microsoft. "With trusted offerings and verified partners, Microsoft Azure Certified for IoT provides opportunities for customers, across industries, to realize digital transformation."

IoT projects are complex and take a long time to implement. Customers find that choosing and connecting the right set of devices, assets, or sensors to the cloud can be time-consuming. To jumpstart their IoT projects with confidence, customers are looking for certified devices and platforms that are tested for readiness, compatibility, and usability with Microsoft Azure IoT services. By choosing a partner from the Microsoft Azure Certified for IoT program, customers can save time and effort on project specs and RFP processes by knowing what devices and offerings will work with Azure IoT services in advance.

About Ectron Corporation: based in San Diego, California, Ectron supplies Edge Computers, ruggedized amplifiers, signal conditioners that operate at 25g to 100g, simulator calibrators for use in the field and in labs for various applications. Ectron also provides SmartEYETM PaaS (Platform as a Service) for IIoT. SmartEYETM is a one-stop solution of sensors, networking, gateways, and Microsoft Azure-based cloud analytics. Ectron will provide SmartEYETM in collaboration with Microsoft, Arrow Electronics and industry-leading partners for sensors, enclosures, and networking. Ectron is a partner with CMTC ( www.cmtc.com ) and a member of CESMII ( www.cesmii.org ), a DOE-funded organization.

