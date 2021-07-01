ECU Worldwide selects KloudLearn to Power its Enterprise Training

CUPERTINO, Calif. and FLANDERS, Belgium, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ECU Worldwide, a global leader in Logistics & Supply Chain services, has selected KloudLearn to power its Enterprise Training. With advanced autonomous learning features like an AI-powered recommendation engine, Gamification, Social Learning, and Blended Learning, KloudLearn is geared towards the next generation of employees, digital natives who learn best through a hands-on interactive multimedia platform.

KloudLearn LMS is cloud-delivered in a SAAS (Software As A Service) model and is available globally. KloudLearn's AI-powered engine delivers dynamic content recommendations facilitating Autonomous Learning and superior enterprise training.

"Two things at the heart of what we do at ECU worldwide are to simplify the complexity in logistics and continually improve systems and processes so they can be efficient for our needs. We are very excited to partner with KloudLearn to empower our employees with the best Learning and Knowledge management capabilities. They were our provider of choice because of the great user experience; it was so easy to use and understand," said Vaishali Azad Batra, Global HR Head at ECU Worldwide

ECU Worldwide will use the KloudLearn Autonomous Learning Platform to enhance its employee training by offering its workforce a personalized and engaging Training experience with:

LXP:

By integrating learning content from multiple sources, recommending, and powered by AI, KloudLearn aims to help organizations deliver a highly personalized corporate training experience by collecting data from users based on skills, competency levels, and more.

Content Library:

KloudLearn's Content Library consists of a vast collection of high-quality training courses that have been built and curated for effective enterprise learning. The library consists of over 200,000 training assets covering diverse topics like compliance training, sales training, and more.

Gamification & Social Learning:

KloudLearn's built-in gamification feature will assist ECU Worldwide to increase learner engagement and motivation by awarding points, badges, and certificates based on participation in the system. This will increase learner performance and improve overall course completion rates.

"Learning technology has been a critical tool for driving progress. Today, as organizations shift to align with the new demands of remote work, a reliable ecosystem for managing talent is more important than ever. Kloudlearn is honored to collaborate with ECU Worldwide to provide our client and their employees with smarter and faster eLearning," said Prashant Hariharan, KloudLearn.

KloudLearn is free for up to 100 users. For larger user groups, KloudLearn offers a graduated discount schedule .

About ECU Worldwide

ECU Worldwide, a global leader in Logistics & Supply Chain Services, operating out of 300 offices in more than 160 countries. With its motto of "Geography Simplified," ECU Worldwide combines a deep knowledge of local markets and vast experience in global logistics to deliver the best results for its clients. Founded in 1987 in Belgium, ECU Worldwide is a global leader in NVOCC services.

About KloudLearn

KloudLearn is a NextGeneration LMS platform. It combines traditional LMS features and LXP capabilities to provide users with an engaging and impactful enterprise training experience.

