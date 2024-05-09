ECU Worldwide upgrades trucking instruction feature on ECU 360 to boost integrated transportation

ATLANTA, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ECU Worldwide, Allcargo Logistics' wholly-owned global subsidiary and leader in LCL consolidation, has upgraded its easy trucking instruction facility on its proprietary digital tool ECU 360 to offer an integrated cargo transportation facility worldwide. With the upgraded easy trucking instruction facility, ECU Worldwide customers will no longer have to coordinate for the first or last mile pick ups and deliveries separately. Businesses can now move their cargo door-to-door, as ECU Worldwide streamlines the entire shipping process to offer a seamless experience for its customers.

ECU 360 Trucking Features

Using the easy trucking instruction facility on ECU 360 customers, shippers and consignees are able to submit trucking instructions. The easy trucking instruction facility is available across ECU Worldwide's network of 180 countries. It also offers door-to-door deliveries in over 50 global markets.

The upgraded facility also comes with a useful feature through which customers can upgrade their shipments from a port move to a door move online. The feature also provides added convenience and flexibility, allowing customers to tailor their shipping experience to their specific needs. It also allows customers to split their shipment and arrange for multiple import deliveries.

Trucking instruction and quotes are now seamlessly integrated into global ERP platform Topaz, ensuring accuracy and eliminating manual data entry. Customers can track shipments using the track-and-trace feature which offers visibility on estimated pickup and delivery dates for exports and imports.

A public link is embedded within the arrival notices sent to import operators, brokers, forwarders and direct consignees. Users can click on the embedded link to submit delivery instructions effortlessly.

Ian Maccarthy Head of Growth ECU 360 said, "Being a market leader in the LCL sector, we have emerged as a trusted partner for customers across the world banking on our digital technology play and customer-focused approach. The upgraded Easy trucking instruction facility is a significant addition to our repertoire of customer-friendly features and further strengthens our service delivery capabilities with an integrated approach."

About ECU Worldwide

Founded in 1987, ECU Worldwide's Allcargo Logistics' wholly-owned global subsidiary. It is one of the major players in multi-modal transport and a global leader in LCL consolidation. ECU Worldwide is powered by the vision of digital first approach and backed by passionate leadership with expertise in logistics, data science and technology. ECU Worldwide's digital platform, ECU360 delivers a customer-centric digital logistics experience that enables end-to-end shipping services at the click of a button. With technologically advanced interface and customer-centric features. The company boasts of more than 300+ offices, across 180 countries, with over 2400 direct trade lanes, converging their international standard expertise across continents. ECU Worldwide practices highest level of Environment, Social and Corporate Governance in line with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs), Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) 2021 Standards and have set out to achieve carbon neutrality and adopt 100% renewable energy at all owned facilities by 2040.

