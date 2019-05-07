Ecuador Bike Rental by Sleipner Has a New Website for That Next Motorcycle Adventure

QUITO, Ecuador, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ecuador Bike Rental, a company that's making an excellent name for itself, has upgraded its website to a more dynamic, intuitive and easy-to-check-out full e-commerce site for motorcycle adventures in Ecuador.

"We tried to make it as simple as possible for our customers to access their desired adventure on two wheels in Ecuador. That was the original idea of this new concept," says Tour Master Francisco Silva. The website includes a profile page, where users can upload personal details, including emergency contact numbers in case of any eventuality.

The steps to book an experience with Ecuador Bike Rental and have a motorcycle tour adventure out the door are the following:

1. Visit www.ecuadorbikerental.com.

2. Select the desired tour, whether this is a guided, self-guided or just motorcycle rental, and sign in or register to create an account.

3. Select the tour start date, motorcycle model and other accessories available, such as GoPro cameras, tank tops, intercoms, etc.

4. Check out making a payment with any major credit card on their secure gateway and presto! Receive an email with the details of the just-booked motorcycle tour in Ecuador.

Once an account has been created, details will be sent to the email address to confirm the account creation. From there, the customer will be able to have full access to their itinerary and tour details, including its cancellation in the case it is needed.

Every category has its goodies. "If you feel comfortable riding on your own and building your whole logistics package, renting a motorcycle is the best way to go. You will control your budget, and you will have full control over your experience. Our guided tours, however, are designed to show you the best Ecuador has to offer you. Our guide will take you to the right places to eat, the must-see and some hidden backroad treasures along the way. The self-guided tour has been designed to follow a pre-programmed GPS, with your hotels and everything needed already booked. Our hotels are a premium choice, and most of them are local chains, which help to improve your experience overall," mentions David Garces, the spokesman of the company.

Among other things this great tool has is its new system of custom-tailored tours that allows users to build an experience of their own from the hotel selection and duration of the trip to the activities in the main towns. Should travelers feel like having a co-rider for all or part of their adventure, additional charges will only include the parts of the trip that include another rider. Protective gear is provided for both.

