Ecuador Freedom Launches New Offroad Pacific Discovery Tour

The Offroad Pacific Discovery Tour has six full riding days plus a day to relax on the beach. It begins in Ecuador's capital city, Quito - a UNESCO world-heritage city of timeworn colonial buildings nestled at 9,500 feet high in the Andes. From there it follows a mostly unpaved, 800-mile route that snakes its way through the thick, misty Mashpi Cloudforest Reserve, gives a glimpse into the ruins of the lost Pre-Columbian Yumbo people and their curious tunnels, mounds and pools, and provides miles of care-free riding on sandy stretches of the Ecuadorian coastline. Along the way, participants will meet chocolate makers, butterfly breeders, participate in an indigenous Shaman cleansing ritual, and discover the uses of the Ceibo tree's unique, waterproof cotton.

"Over the past 9 years in business, we've put thousands of miles on the road each year, sourcing the best for our travelers. We design 4x4 and motorcycling itineraries that go well beyond surface-level experiences, for people who want to genuinely immerse themselves in the world around them," explained Court Rand, Owner and Lead Guide at the Quito-based tour operator. "They will ride the best roads, but also immerse themselves in the incredible natural landscapes, archaeological ruins, wildlife, foods and cultures that evoke a sense of awe. We connect our riders to local people and local cultures; we don't just stare at them from a distance as we ride by."

The new tour is available immediately as an all-inclusive guided motorcycle tour led by a qualified, knowledgeable, local guide and followed by a support vehicle (for groups of 4 or more motorcycle riders). All guided tours have guaranteed departures throughout the year and may be customized for private groups of 3+ riders.

The tour is also available as a fully-customizable self-guided tour, where the participant rides or drives one of the company's 4x4 vehicles or adventure-ready motorcycles, using the provided pre-programmed satellite navigation system (GPS) and accompanying road book to follow the route to stay at the pre-paid hotel accommodations each night. The self-guided version is also available all year long with advanced reservations. The self-guided tour includes an adventure-ready dual-sport motorcycle or 4X4 off-road capable pickup truck, motorcycle saddlebags or luggage, pre-programmed GPS, lunch and dinner each day and a cell phone for 24-hour customer support. Prices start at $2335.

Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental has achieved the "Certificate of Excellence" from TripAdvisor for 6 years in a row and was named "Motorcycle Tour Operator of the Year" by Luxury Travel Guide in 2017 and the "Business Excellence Award - Guided Tour Operator of the Year – Ecuador" in 2018 by Corporate Insider Magazine.

