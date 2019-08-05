Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew Receives the 2019 ECOS® Environmental Award

Earth Friendly Products®, the maker of ECOS® environmentally friendly cleaning products, established the annual ECOS® Environmental Award to recognize world leaders who are creating powerful impacts to protecting our environment and the health of the earth's citizens. This is the third year that the award has been given; previous recipients include the highest-ranking woman in U.S. history, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, and California U.S. Senator and candidate for President of the United States Kamala Harris.

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew has played a critical role in environmental advocacy in his role as the spiritual leader of the second-largest Christian faith, proclaiming the importance of spiritual values in determining environmental ethics and actions. His life's work to protect the environment earned him the title "Green Patriarch" by then-Vice President of the United States and fellow world leader in the environmental movement Al Gore. Time Magazine named Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew one of its 100 Most Influential People in the World (in 2008) for "defining environmentalism as a spiritual responsibility." He famously said that "to commit a crime against the natural world is a sin."

The 2019 ECOS® Environmental Award was presented to the Ecumenical Patriarch at his headquarters in Istanbul, Turkey, on Friday by Earth Friendly Products' President and CEO Kelly Vlahakis-Hanks (https://youtu.be/yvhFqpKfLHc).

Vlahakis-Hanks said, "His All-Holiness is truly one of the greatest environmental advocates in the world today, with a tremendous influence that is building greater awareness of the urgent environmental crises we face and clarifying our moral obligation to create real change for our planet."

Also in attendance at the award ceremony was Mike Manatos, an Archon of the Greek Orthodox Church and President of Manatos & Manatos in Washington, D.C., who said, "We are honored and humbled that this pioneer in environmental protection through faith has received the ECOS Award. We are excited to also announce the establishment of the `Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew Environmental Scholarship' — a $1,000 scholarship, sponsored by ECOS® and Manatos & Manatos, that will be given each year to a student from his childhood home of Imroz, Turkey, who writes the best essay on the importance of protecting the environment."

A family-owned and operated company for over 50 years, Earth Friendly Products® is sustainable manufacturer that is the first to achieve the "trifecta" of carbon neutrality, water neutrality, and TRUE Zero Waste Platinum certification. The company uses 100% renewable energy to make its ECOS® plant-powered cleaners at its U.S. facilities in California, Washington, Illinois, and New Jersey. ECOS® products are sold in over 60 countries, and since 2018 Earth Friendly Products® operates a manufacturing platform in to service Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

ABOUT EARTH FRIENDLY PRODUCTS®

Family owned and operated since 1967, Earth Friendly Products® is the maker of ECOS® Laundry Detergent and over 200 other environmentally friendly products that are safer for people, pets and the planet. Made with plant-powered ingredients, ECOS® cleaners are thoughtfully sourced, pH balanced, readily biodegradable, easily recyclable, and never tested on animals. Over 100 ECOS® products have received the coveted U.S. EPA Safer Choice certification, which means that every ingredient is the safest in its class and that formulations are effective and demonstrate sustainability without sacrificing quality or performance. ECOS®, Baby ECOS®, ECOS® for Pets and ECOS® Pro cleaners are available at major club and grocery retailers and natural foods stores throughout the U.S., in over 60 countries and at ecos.com, babyecos.com and other online retailers.

