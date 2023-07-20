eCurrency launches Consulting and Advisory Services

OAKLAND, Calif., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- eCurrency Mint Inc announces the launch of Consulting and Advisory Services for the feasibility, design, plan and implementation of Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC). The service provides access to senior-level career central bankers, world renowned economists and recognized thought leaders with real-world experiences in the design, implementation and operationalization of CBDC. The consultancy services include policy development, regulatory compliance, market dynamics, technology implementation, security measures and operational management.

eCurrency is the pioneer of the world's first true CBDC solution. The eCurrency solution is secure, interoperable, highly resilient, and customizable. The solution has been operationalized by central banks to securely create and issue digital currency as legal tender. This innovative solution allows Central Banks to issue digital fiat currency, alongside physical notes and coins. The eCurrency team has worked extensively with central banks and international organizations to illustrate the CBDC concept, assess the risks, and determine the best design choices to ensure a sustainable implementation.

"We are proud to introduce our new business unit which further cements eCurrency leadership in the implementation of CBDC. We are committed to continue guiding and supporting central banks in advancing their CBDC initiatives," said Jonathan Dharmapalan, CEO, eCurrency.

With the launch of the consulting service eCurrency furthers its mission to operationalize CBDC and enable Central Banks to create, issue and oversee CBDCs in the most secure and scalable way possible for the advancement of sustainable economic development and a financial ecosystem.  

About eCurrency

eCurrency Mint is the leading innovator and technology provider for Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC). eCurrency CBDC solution is the first to be operationalized to issue digital fiat currency operating alongside notes and coins. The company combines hardware, software, and cryptographic security protocols to provide central banks the tools they need to preserve their charter as the sole issuer of sovereign currency in an increasingly digital economy. eCurrency supports the huge economic opportunities presented by the global shift to digital payments, including efficiency gains, financial inclusion, sustainability and economic growth.

