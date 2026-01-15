eCurrency to facilitate the development of CBDC in Malawi

OAKLAND, Calif., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- eCurrency Mint, the leading global award-winning provider of integrated Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) solution is proud to announce that it has been selected by the Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM) for the development and experimentation of CBDC in Malawi.

The selection follows a comprehensive Request for Proposal process. After evaluating multiple bidders, the RBM awarded the project to eCurrency based on its proven expertise and track record in delivering secure, scalable, and resilient digital currency platforms.

As part of their CBDC project development, the RBM will leverage eCurrency's cutting-edge DSC3 technology—an advanced solution specifically engineered to safeguard digital bearer instruments against emerging cyber threats.

"We are excited to support RBM in its CBDC initiative, bringing our expertise and advanced technology to help explore the future of digital currency infrastructure. This collaboration reflects our commitment to innovation, security, and delivering solutions that empower financial systems for the next generation.", said Jonathan Dharmapalan, eCurrency CEO.

The collaboration marks a significant step in the RBM's ongoing efforts to explore innovative and sustainable digital financial infrastructures and enhance the security and efficiency of future monetary systems in the country.

About eCurrency

eCurrency is the leading provider of digital currency security systems for central banks. Using Digital Symmetric Core Currency Cryptography (DSC3) technology, eCurrency enables central banks to securely and efficiently issue digital fiat currency as a digital bearer instrument to operate alongside notes and coins. eCurrency has pioneered the world's first end-to-end solution based on DSC3 technology for central bank digital currency issuance and circulation. The company combines hardware, software, and cryptographic security protocols to provide central banks the tools they need to preserve their charter and doctrine as the sole issuer of the national currency in an increasingly digital economy. By enabling more secure and efficient digital transactions, eCurrency supports the huge economic opportunities presented by the global shift to digital payments, including increased transaction efficiency, financial inclusion, and economic growth.

