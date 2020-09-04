ECUTZ App Delivers a New Standard in On-Demand Haircare Services - Benefitting both Consumers and Pros

PHOENIX, Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- People want what they want when they want it. On-demand services are where its at. And the gig economy is thriving. From meal delivery to ride services and seemingly everything in-between. Yet, the beauty industry has lagged behind in that arena. A new company called ECUTZ, has stepped up to fill that void. It created an app that connects vetted, licensed salon and barbershop pros around the country to nearby clients in their home or preferred location at a moment's notice. It is promising to be a boon to both those providing and seeking grooming services. There is much more information about who ECUTZ is and how they benefit you at https://www.ecutzapp.com/.

Each ECUTZ Pro has the ability to create a menu of services and their prices, such as:

Fades

Beard trims

Blowouts

Kids cuts

Colorings

The amount of hair services is unlimited and matches the quality you will find at any Barber Shop or Salon Shop. Services are also available for wedding parties and other group events.

For clients, ECUTZ does away with commute and wait times, and having to schedule appointments weeks in advance - with unforeseen conflicts pushing those dates out further. It also can be a blessing for those who have a work event, job interview, blind date or major life event where they want or need to look their best and their time is at a premium. Kids who are fearful of getting their hair cut or have special needs also benefit.

Barbers and hair stylists, on the other-hand, have the opportunity to run a business with more flexible work hours, less overhead, and the potential for improved earnings - all from the user-friendly app. ECUTZ pros instead pay a monthly subscription fee with various plans available to support their specific goals. Marketing tools are also offered to help pros attract customers. To learn more on becoming an ECUTZ Pro, you can visit https://www.ecutzapp.com/pro.

"We created an app that's time has come. It shakes up the current structure that does not always take into account the quality of life issues and income needs of pros and fails to address clients' needs for immediate access to services due to hectic schedules and unforeseen events," explained Michael Napolitano, founder, ECUTZ. "Now everyone gets what they need on their own terms."

App users simply create an account, login, and gain access to a listing of ECUTZ pros in their area. Each pro's profile includes a photo, ratings, pictures and descriptors of service and pricing. Services can typically be arranged for same-day via the app and all payments are made through the app as well, following the visit. Pros arrive for each appointment with all tools in hand as well as a drop cloth, broom and dust pan to ensure they leave no mess.



Each prospective pro must first undergo a required background check performed by a third-party expert service and any customer who has an issue with a provided service can contact ECUTZ customer service.

The app can be downloaded at Google Play or the App Store. For more information, go to www.ecutzapp.com or @ecutzapp on Instagram.

SOURCE ECUTZ

Related Links

https://www.ecutzapp.com

