Eczema Therapeutics Market size is set to grow by USD 5.81 bn from 2024-2028,high prevalence of atopic dermatitis boost the market- Technavio

NEW YORK, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global eczema therapeutics market size is estimated to grow by USD 5.81 bn from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 10.28% during the forecast period. The global eczema therapeutics market holds potential due to the high prevalence of atopic dermatitis, affecting approximately 18 million people in the US, including 3 million children with moderate-to-severe forms. Causes include allergens, irritants, stress, infections, and genetics. Treatments encompass topical steroids, PDE4 inhibitors, antihistamines, immunomodulators, and emollients. Online pharmacies and hospitals provide access to steroid medicines, foam delivery systems, and other therapies. Key keywords include: eczema, atopic dermatitis, rashes, itchy skin, inflammation, skin irritation, hand dermatitis, corticosteroids, immunosystem, genes, probiotics, and Roseomonas mucosa.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Eczema Therapeutics Market 2024-2028

Eczema Therapeutics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.28% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 5.81 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 9.55 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Key companies profiled AbbVie Inc., Alliance Pharma PLC, Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Bayer AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., Incyte Corp., LEO Pharma AS, Lupin Ltd., Mayo Clinic, Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Sanofi SA, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Viatris Inc.

Segment Overview

This eczema therapeutics market report extensively covers market segmentation by Application (Atopic dermatitis, Contact dermatitis, Other indication) Distribution Channel (Hospital and clinics, Online pharmacies, Retail pharmacies) Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, Rest of World (ROW))

Market segmentation by Application

The Atopic Eczema market caters to the treatment of this chronic skin disorder through various medical therapies. Hospitals and clinics, with their dermatology departments, diagnose and provide comprehensive care, including ointments, topical steroids, and injectable medicines for inflammation, itching, and skin redness. The drug class includes corticosteroids, PDE4 inhibitors, antihistamines, immunomodulators, and interleukin inhibitors. Emollients, available in online pharmacies, help maintain the skin barrier. Genetics play a role, with probiotics like Roseomonas mucosa offering potential solutions. Steroid medicines come in foam delivery systems, while hand sanitizers alleviate skin irritation in conditions like hand dermatitis. Treatment strategies also involve moisturizers, antibiotics, and antihistamines for symptom relief.

Geography Overview

The Atopic Eczema market in North America is a significant segment of the Skin Diseases industry, with a high prevalence of Atopic Dermatitis, a chronic and relapsing inflammatory skin disorder. Treatment options include topical therapies like ointments, steroids, and emollients, as well as injectable medicines such as corticosteroids and PDE4 inhibitors. Symptoms of eczema include itching, rashes, redness, and irritation. Drug classes like Antihistamines, Immunomodulators, and Interleukin inhibitors are also used. Online pharmacies and hospitals/clinics provide access to these medicines. Genetics and the immune system play a role in the disease, with research focusing on genes like those related to Roseomonas mucosa. Foam delivery systems and steroid creams are popular for application, while moisturizers, antibiotics, hand sanitizer, and probiotics offer additional relief.

The eczema therapeutics market encompasses various treatments for atopic eczema, including topical ointments with steroids and PDE4 inhibitors, injectable corticosteroids, antihistamines, immunomodulators, interleukin inhibitors, emollients, and antibiotics. Telemedicine platforms facilitate remote consultations, enabling dermatologists to prescribe these medications and offer educational resources. Keywords: Atopic eczema, treatments, topical steroids, PDE4 inhibitors, injectables, corticosteroids, antihistamines, immunomodulators, interleukin inhibitors, emollients, telemedicine.

The eczema therapeutics market faces lengthy regulatory approval processes, particularly for atopic dermatitis treatments. Novel drugs, including topical steroids, PDE4 inhibitors, antihistamines, and immunomodulators, are frequently evaluated in clinical trials. However, failure to meet trial endpoints can hinder approval, delaying product launches and market growth. Other treatments like corticosteroids, emollients, probiotics, and antibiotics are also used, often through online pharmacies or hospitals. Skin irritation, itching, redness, and rashes characterize eczema, requiring various medical therapies.

Research Analysis

The Eczema Therapeutics Market encompasses a range of treatments for various skin disorders, including Atopic Dermatitis, Eczema, and Dermatitis. These conditions are characterized by symptoms such as rashes, skin redness, and itchy skin. The causes of these conditions are multifactorial, with genetics and immune system dysfunction playing significant roles. The skin barrier is often compromised, leading to inflammation and skin itching. Steroid creams and ointments, as well as topical steroids, are commonly used treatments for eczema and dermatitis. These medications help reduce inflammation and alleviate itching. Antihistamines may also be prescribed to help manage symptoms. However, long-term use of these treatments can have side effects, making the development of alternative, effective treatments a priority in the Eczema Therapeutics Market.

Market Research Overview

The Eczema Therapeutics Market encompasses a range of derivatics and topical solutions designed to address the symptoms and causes of eczema. These include, but are not limited to, Atopic Dermatitis Treatments, such as Eczemas, Cremas, and Ointments. Rashes and Skin Irritations are common issues for eczema patients, necessitating the use of Skin Care Products and Moisturizers. Itchy skin is a significant concern, with Genetics and Immune System responses playing a role. Topical Corticosteroids and Calcineurin Inhibitors are commonly used to treat eczema, while Systemic Therapies like PDE4 inhibitors and Biologics are used for severe cases. Treatment methods also include Antihistamines and Wet Wrap Therapy. The market for Eczema Therapeutics is expanding, with an increasing focus on developing innovative and effective solutions for those affected by this condition.

