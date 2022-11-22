Eczema Therapeutics Market Size to Grow by USD 4.36 Billion, 42% of the Market Growth to Originate from North America - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The eczema therapeutics market size is estimated to grow by USD 4.36 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the report projects that the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period. The market has been segmented by indications (atopic dermatitis, contact dermatitis, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW). This report covers market trends, vendor analysis, and growth opportunities to improve your business. Download a Free Sample Report

Eczema Therapeutics Market: Segmentation Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Eczema Therapeutics Market 2022-2026

North America will lead the eczema therapeutics market during the forecast period. This region will account for 42% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region is attributed to factors such as favorable reimbursement policies, growing partnerships of key vendors with contract research organizations in emerging markets, and high smart healthcare expenditure. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions. The US is the key country for the eczema therapeutics market in North America.

The atopic dermatitis segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Atopic dermatitis is a chronic, highly pruritic inflammatory skin disorder and is one of the most common skin diseases in children. It usually onsets in childhood and often gets milder or disappears by adulthood. The growth of this segment is attributed to factors such as a strong pipeline landscape, with several promising product candidates in various stages of clinical development.

Eczema Therapeutics Market: Driver and Trend

The high prevalence of atopic dermatitis is driving the global market growth. There is a high prevalence of eczema across the world. Eczema can be caused by several factors, including exposure to allergens such as skin irritants such as household cleaners, some fabrics, or soaps; peanuts, pollen, or pet dander; stress; dry skin; and infections. A large patient pool presents significant opportunities for the growth of the market. Asia has a huge patient population with atopic dermatitis, with India, China, and Japan being the top revenue contributors.

Business strategies are a key trend in the market. Vendors are implementing different strategies to expand their product portfolio, especially over the last five years. They are deploying different business strategies such as technology partnerships and M&A to expand their market presence and sales. Such strategies will help them increase their profit margins. For instance, in September 2020, Kymera Therapeutics Inc. entered into a multi-program strategic collaboration with Sanofi to develop and commercialize its first-in-class protein degrader therapy targeting IRAK4 in patients with immune-inflammatory diseases such as atopic dermatitis. Such initiatives will support the growth of the market focus during the forecast period.

Eczema Therapeutics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.6% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 4.36 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.0 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled AbbVie Inc., Alliance Pharma Plc, Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bausch Health Co Inc, Bayer AG, Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Incyte Corp., LEO Pharma AS, Lupin Ltd., Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research, Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Sanofi SA, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Viatris Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Health Care Market Reports

