Eczema Therapeutics Market Size to Grow by USD 4.36 Billion, 42% of the Market Growth to Originate from North America - Technavio

Nov 22, 2022, 11:00 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The eczema therapeutics market size is estimated to grow by USD 4.36 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the report projects that the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period. The market has been segmented by indications (atopic dermatitis, contact dermatitis, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW). This report covers market trends, vendor analysis, and growth opportunities to improve your business. Download a Free Sample Report
Eczema Therapeutics Market: Segmentation Analysis
North America will lead the eczema therapeutics market during the forecast period. This region will account for 42% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region is attributed to factors such as favorable reimbursement policies, growing partnerships of key vendors with contract research organizations in emerging markets, and high smart healthcare expenditure. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions. The US is the key country for the eczema therapeutics market in North America.
The atopic dermatitis segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Atopic dermatitis is a chronic, highly pruritic inflammatory skin disorder and is one of the most common skin diseases in children. It usually onsets in childhood and often gets milder or disappears by adulthood. The growth of this segment is attributed to factors such as a strong pipeline landscape, with several promising product candidates in various stages of clinical development.
Eczema Therapeutics Market: Driver and Trend
The high prevalence of atopic dermatitis is driving the global market growth. There is a high prevalence of eczema across the world. Eczema can be caused by several factors, including exposure to allergens such as skin irritants such as household cleaners, some fabrics, or soaps; peanuts, pollen, or pet dander; stress; dry skin; and infections. A large patient pool presents significant opportunities for the growth of the market. Asia has a huge patient population with atopic dermatitis, with India, China, and Japan being the top revenue contributors.
Business strategies are a key trend in the market. Vendors are implementing different strategies to expand their product portfolio, especially over the last five years. They are deploying different business strategies such as technology partnerships and M&A to expand their market presence and sales. Such strategies will help them increase their profit margins. For instance, in September 2020, Kymera Therapeutics Inc. entered into a multi-program strategic collaboration with Sanofi to develop and commercialize its first-in-class protein degrader therapy targeting IRAK4 in patients with immune-inflammatory diseases such as atopic dermatitis. Such initiatives will support the growth of the market focus during the forecast period.
|
Eczema Therapeutics Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.6%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 4.36 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
9.0
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 42%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Canada, Germany, UK, and France
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
AbbVie Inc., Alliance Pharma Plc, Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bausch Health Co Inc, Bayer AG, Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Incyte Corp., LEO Pharma AS, Lupin Ltd., Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research, Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Sanofi SA, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Viatris Inc.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Indication
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Indication
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Indication - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Indication - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Indication
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Indication
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Indication
- 5.3 Atopic dermatitis - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Atopic dermatitis - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Atopic dermatitis - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Atopic dermatitis - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Atopic dermatitis - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Contact dermatitis - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Contact dermatitis - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Contact dermatitis - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Contact dermatitis - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Contact dermatitis - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Other indication - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Other indication - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Other indication - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Other indication - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Other indication - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.6 Market opportunity by Indication
- Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Indication ($ million)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 78: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 80: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 87: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 AbbVie Inc.
- Exhibit 89: AbbVie Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 90: AbbVie Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 91: AbbVie Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.4 Alliance Pharma Plc
- Exhibit 92: Alliance Pharma Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 93: Alliance Pharma Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 94: Alliance Pharma Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 95: Alliance Pharma Plc - Segment focus
- 10.5 Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Exhibit 96: Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 97: Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 98: Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 99: Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 100: Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.6 AstraZeneca Plc
- Exhibit 101: AstraZeneca Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 102: AstraZeneca Plc - Product / Service
- Exhibit 103: AstraZeneca Plc - Key news
- Exhibit 104: AstraZeneca Plc - Key offerings
- 10.7 Bausch Health Co Inc
- Exhibit 105: Bausch Health Co Inc - Overview
- Exhibit 106: Bausch Health Co Inc - Business segments
- Exhibit 107: Bausch Health Co Inc - Key news
- Exhibit 108: Bausch Health Co Inc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 109: Bausch Health Co Inc - Segment focus
- 10.8 Bayer AG
- Exhibit 110: Bayer AG - Overview
- Exhibit 111: Bayer AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 112: Bayer AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 113: Bayer AG - Segment focus
- 10.9 Eli Lilly and Co.
- Exhibit 114: Eli Lilly and Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 115: Eli Lilly and Co. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 116: Eli Lilly and Co. - Key offerings
- 10.10 LEO Pharma AS
- Exhibit 117: LEO Pharma AS - Overview
- Exhibit 118: LEO Pharma AS - Business segments
- Exhibit 119: LEO Pharma AS - Key offerings
- Exhibit 120: LEO Pharma AS - Segment focus
- 10.11 Pfizer Inc.
- Exhibit 121: Pfizer Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 122: Pfizer Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 123: Pfizer Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 124: Pfizer Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.12 Sanofi SA
- Exhibit 125: Sanofi SA - Overview
- Exhibit 126: Sanofi SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 127: Sanofi SA - Key news
- Exhibit 128: Sanofi SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 129: Sanofi SA - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 130: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 131: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 132: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 133: Research methodology
- Exhibit 134: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 135: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 136: List of abbreviations
Share this article