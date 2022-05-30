Eczema Therapeutics Market size to increase by USD 4.29 Bn | Evolving opportunities in North America | Technavio

May 30, 2022, 08:00 ET
NEW YORK, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Eczema Therapeutics Market by Indication and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. According to the report, the market will observe an incremental growth of USD 4.29 billion between 2020 and 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period. The report provides a detailed analysis of the vendor landscape, growth opportunities across business segments, and market growth across regions.
Segmentation Highlights:
Eczema Therapeutics Market Indication Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2025)
- Atopic dermatitis - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Contact dermatitis - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Other - size and forecast 2020-2025
The atomic dermatitis segment will have the largest share of the market. The segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period due to a strong pipeline landscape, with several promising product candidates in various stages of clinical development. In addition, the high prevalence of the indication, especially in the developed countries and urban areas will be contributing to the growth of the segment.
Eczema Therapeutics Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2025)
- North America - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Asia - size and forecast 2020-2025
- ROW - size and forecast 2020-2025
North America accounted for the largest share in 2020 among all regions in the global eczema therapeutics market. The market growth in the region can be attributed to factors such as early adoption of novel therapeutics, high awareness among the vastly susceptible cohort regarding the need for timely treatment, and the presence of established healthcare infrastructure in the region. In addition, the presence of favorable reimbursement policies, growing partnerships of key vendors with contract research organizations in emerging markets, and high healthcare expenditure will have an accelerating effect on the growth of the regional market.
Vendor Landscape
The global eczema therapeutics market is fragmented. A majority of the vendors in the market are currently engaged in the development and manufacture of therapeutic products for atopic dermatitis. Also, the market is competitive due to the presence of multiple companies manufacturing a range of similar generics. Key vendors are continuously expanding their business worldwide to maintain their dominance in the market over the coming years.
Technavio identifies the following as the dominant players in the market.
- AbbVie Inc.
- Alliance Pharma Plc
- Bausch Health Companies Inc.
- Bayer AG
- Eli Lilly and Co.
- Encore Dermatology Inc.
- LEO Pharma AS
- Pfizer Inc.
- Sanofi SA
- Viatris Inc.
Key Growth Driver
The market is driven by the high prevalence of atopic dermatitis. The rise in risk factors such as exposure to allergens such as peanuts, pollen, or pet dander; skin irritants such as household cleaners, some fabrics, or soaps; stress; dry skin; and infections are increasing the prevalence of eczema globally. For instance, in the US, around 9-10 million children aged under 18 years are estimated to have atopic dermatitis. The presence of such a large patient pool is presenting significant growth opportunities for market players. Developing countries such as India and China are also expected to present promising market opportunities due to their large population and the increasing prevalence of atopic dermatitis in these regions. All these factors are expected to drive the growth of the global eczema therapeutics market during the forecast period.
|
Eczema Therapeutics Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.2%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 4.29 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
7.80
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 40%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Germany, UK, France, and Japan
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
AbbVie Inc., Alliance Pharma Plc , Bausch Health Companies Inc., Bayer AG, Eli Lilly and Co., Encore Dermatology Inc. , LEO Pharma AS, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, and Viatris Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Share this article