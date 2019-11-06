Ed Butowsky Establishes Broker-Dealer Organization

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ed Butowsky, of Chapwood Investments LLC, announces the formation of a sister broker-dealer organization, Chapwood Securities, Inc., which will enable Chapwood to offer complete advisement and trading services to its clients.

Chapwood Securities, which is already up and running, has named Ben Fujihara and Jeff Spears as members of its executive management team. Both are new members of Chapwood Investments' senior management. Ed Butowsky, Chapwood Investments founder and CEO, will also lead Chapwood Securities.

"I am proud of Chapwood Investments' history of providing exemplary advice and service to our clients," said Butowsky. "Today's announcement enables us to continue to handle every facet of our clients' investments. That's a particular advantage for an independent brokerage with no ties to big investment house funds."

Broker-dealer firms are a natural person, company or other organization that engages in the business of trading securities for its own account or on behalf of its customers. Broker-dealers are at the heart of the securities and derivatives trading process.1

Fujihara and Spears, who will both serve as managing directors, recently joined Chapwood from Morgan Stanley and Sanctuary Wealth Management.

