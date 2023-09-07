ED Games Expo: The Largest Federally Funded Showcase of Education Technology

News provided by

Institute of Education Sciences

07 Sep, 2023, 08:45 ET

WASHINGTON, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute of Education Sciences (IES), the U.S. Department of Education's rigorous independent research arm, responsible for setting education standards and employing cutting-edge research and analytics, is hosting the ED Games Expo on September 20 and 21, 2023 at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC.

The ED Games Expo is the largest, federally funded public showcase of education technology (EdTech) and is designed to provide an engaging and meaningful experience for children, students, parents and caregivers, educators, and stakeholders interested in learning about emerging forms of education-related technologies and the government programs that support EdTech innovation and research. This event brings education, science, and innovation meet real-world applicability.

WHAT

The largest federally funded showcase of education technology through tabletop demonstrations, classroom exercises, technology showcases, research and developer talks and workshops, relating technology to topics of math, science, AI, robotics, civics, ecology, and more.

WHO

 •  48 DC-Area classrooms

 •  1,000+ students from grades 1-12

 •  20+ government offices, including NASA, EPA, GSA, NIH, USDA

 •  153+ teams of EdTech developers

WHEN

 •  September 20; 10:00 a.m.—8:30 p.m. (ED Games for Schools 10:00 a.m.—2:30 p.m.; ED Games for the public 5:30 p.m.—8:30 p.m.)

 •  September 21; 9 a.m.–6 p.m. (VIRTUAL Science is Cool Event 12 p.m.–6 p.m.)

WHERE

Kennedy Center, REACH | 2700 F Street NW, Washington, DC 20037

AGENDA

Browse the schedule of events using this link.

WHY

Education technology is transforming and enhancing the learning experience for all learners, personalizing education, and allowing for more effective instruction.

REGISTRATION

Click here for press registration or visit bit.ly/edgamesmedia.

About the Institute of Education Sciences 
The Institute of Education Sciences (IES) is the statistics, research, and evaluation arm of the U.S. Department of Education. IES is an independent and nonpartisan organization that was created by the Education Sciences Reform Act (ESRA) of 2002. IES is the nation's leading source of rigorous education research, evaluation, and statistics, and consists of four centers. The four centers of IES are the National Center for Education Research (NCER), the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES), the National Center for Education Evaluation and Regional Assistance (NCEE), and the National Center for Special Education Research (NCSER). For more information about the Institute of Education Sciences please visit https://ies.ed.gov

MEDIA CONTACT | Seth Nelson | seth.nelson@ogilvy.com

SOURCE Institute of Education Sciences

