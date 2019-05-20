Ed Garden Steps Down from BNY Mellon Board of Directors

NEW YORK, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BNY Mellon today announced that Ed Garden will step down from the Board of Directors in light of his new role as a member of the Board of Directors of Legg Mason. His resignation will be effective June 10, 2019. Mr. Garden has been a Director of BNY Mellon since December 2014. During that time, he has served as Chair of the Human Resources and Compensation Committee and as a member of the Risk Committee, the Finance Committee and the Corporate Governance, Nominating and Social Responsibility Committee. He also chaired the search committee for the company's new Chief Executive Officer.

"Ed has played an invaluable role on our board over the last five years," said Charlie Scharf, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of BNY Mellon. "His judgment, financial acumen and commitment to the success of our firm have benefited our people and our shareholders. We are a much better company due to Ed's contributions. While we are sorry he will no longer serve on our board, we are grateful to Ed and know his contributions will continue to benefit the company. We wish him well in his future endeavors."

"It has been an honor to have played a role in the transformation that BNY Mellon has achieved since 2014," said Mr. Garden. "Trian Partners believes that BNY Mellon is an excellent franchise today with a great future under Charlie's leadership."

BNY Mellon is a global investments company dedicated to helping its clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Whether providing financial services for institutions, corporations or individual investors, BNY Mellon delivers informed investment management and investment services in 35 countries. As of March 31, 2019, BNY Mellon had $34.5 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration, and $1.8 trillion in assets under management. BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on Twitter @BNYMellon or visit our newsroom at www.bnymellon.com/newsroom for the latest company news.

