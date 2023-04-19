Ed Morse Automotive Group Acquires Chevrolet Dealership in California, Missouri

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ed Morse Automotive Group announced today that it has acquired Putnam Chevrolet in California, Missouri. The new name of the dealership will be Ed Morse Chevrolet. This will be the sixth dealership for Ed Morse in Missouri, joining locations in Rolla, Lebanon, and Saint Robert.

Ed Morse Automotive Group purchased the dealership from Bill Campbell, who has overseen the legendary dealership in Moniteau County for years. Putman Chevrolet has been in business for 100 years, making it one of the oldest dealerships operating in the state of Missouri.

"When our family-owned automotive group looks to expand, we focus on acquiring dealerships that are established, trusted, and family-owned. Mr. Campbell and his team exemplify these qualities. We are also excited to expand further into the incredible state of Missouri, where we've experienced tremendous success. The city of California has impressed us immediately and we look forward to being part of the community," said Teddy Morse, Chairman and CEO of Ed Morse Automotive Group.

"We pride ourselves on not only delivering on our promises to support the community but thrilled to work with the employees there to continue to make this dealership a world-class destination," added Morse.

The Ed Morse Automotive Group is headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida, and has been family-owned for over 75 years. This acquisition will add 25 employees to its over 2,000-plus employee base, growing their locations to 37 dealerships, 77 franchises and 25 automotive and motorcycle brands.

About Ed Morse Automotive Group

The Morse family has been in the automotive business since 1946 when Ed Morse founded Morse Motors. Over 75 years later, Ed's grandson, Chairman/CEO Teddy Morse continues to build on the legacy and family tradition. Headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida and with acquisitions into Texas, Iowa, Missouri, Illinois and Oklahoma, Ed Morse Automotive Group is considered to be one of the nation's fastest growing and most respected automotive and motorcycle dealer groups. www.edmorse.com

