Ed Morse Automotive Group Acquires Harley-Davidson and Powersports Dealerships in Grand Junction, Colorado

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ed Morse Automotive Group announced today it has acquired two dealerships in Colorado, Grand Junction Harley-Davidson and Grand Junction Powersports. The dealerships are located at 2747 Crossroads Blvd in Grand Junction. Ed Morse Automotive Group will rebrand the locations into:

Teddy Morse's Grand Junction Harley-Davidson

Grand Junction Harley-Davidson Teddy Morse's Grand Junction Powersports

These acquisitions add to the company's increasing Harley-Davidson and Powersports footprint across the country, joining prominent locations in Daytona, Austin, San Antonio, Beaumont, and St. Robert.

"This is our first acquisition into the beautiful and vibrant state of Colorado, something we are tremendously excited about. These well-established dealerships have a loyal following of passionate on-road and off-road enthusiasts, and we look forward to supporting the incredible staff there and delivering world-class customer service," said Teddy Morse, Chairman and CEO of Ed Morse Automotive Group.

Grand Junction Harley-Davison was established in 1996 and located on the western slope of Colorado in the heart of the most beautiful motorcycle touring region in the States. Grand Junction Powersports sells new and preowned BMW Motorrad and KTM motorcycles, as well as brands like GasGas, Timbersled, Intense, and Royal Engfield. Both dealerships serve Grand Junction and its surrounding areas including Glenwood Springs, Aspen, Vail, and Durango.

The Ed Morse Automotive Group is headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida, and has been family-owned for over 75 years. This acquisition will add 37 employees to its over 2,000-plus employee base, growing their locations to 43 dealerships, 80 franchises and 30 automotive and motorcycle brands.

About Ed Morse Automotive Group

The Morse family has been in the automotive business since 1946 when Ed Morse founded Morse Motors. Over 75 years later, Ed's grandson, Chairman/CEO Teddy Morse continues to build on the legacy and family tradition. Headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida with dealerships and related businesses in Florida, Texas, Iowa, Missouri, Illinois and Oklahoma, Ed Morse Automotive Group is one of the nation's fastest growing and most respected automotive and motorcycle dealer groups. www.edmorse.com

SOURCE Ed Morse Automotive Group