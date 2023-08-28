Ed Morse Automotive Group Acquires Kia Dealership in Rolla, Missouri

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ed Morse Automotive Group announced today that it has acquired Kingdom Kia in Rolla and it will become Ed Morse Kia Rolla. Ed Morse Automotive Group purchased the dealership located at 2600 North Bishop Avenue from Lawrence West Jr. and the West family. The transaction was brokered by Robert Turbyfill and the Dave Cantin Group.

This will be the company's eighth dealership in Missouri and its second dealership in Rolla, joining Ed Morse Chevrolet Buick GMC. This acquisition will add 65 employees to their over 2,300 plus employee base, growing its locations to 44 dealerships locations, 70 automotive franchises, 19 motorcycle franchises, and 31 brands.

"It was 2021 when we first ventured into Missouri by purchasing dealerships in Lebanon and St. Robert. With this now being our eighth acquisition in the state, it is quite evident our drive to expand further within the region. This dealership fit perfectly into our family-owned model with a proven employee base, committed clientele from Rolla to Jefferson City to Springfield, and a growth-ready infrastructure," said Teddy Morse, Chairman and CEO of Ed Morse Automotive Group.

Kingdom Kia has been a successful family-owned new and used car dealership in Rolla since 2008. The other locations in Missouri for Ed Morse Automotive Group include Lebanon, Saint Robert, and California.

About Ed Morse Automotive Group

The Morse family has been in the automotive business since 1946 when Ed Morse founded Morse Motors. Over 75 years later, Ed's grandson, Chairman/CEO Teddy Morse continues to build on the legacy and family tradition. Headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida with dealerships and related businesses in Florida, Texas, Iowa, Missouri, Illinois, Colorado and Oklahoma, Ed Morse Automotive Group is one of the nation's fastest growing and most respected automotive and motorcycle dealer groups. www.edmorse.com

