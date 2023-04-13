Ed Morse Automotive Group Acquires Powersports Motorcycle Dealership in St. Robert, Missouri

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ed Morse Automotive Group announced today that it has acquired Sellers-Sexton Powersports in St. Robert, Missouri. Its new name will be Ed Morse Powersports and it is a Honda exclusive Powersports dealership. This acquisition will be its third dealership in St. Robert joining Ed Morse CDJR St. Robert and Ed Morse Ford St. Robert. Ed Morse Automotive Group also has three other locations in Missouri with two dealerships in Lebanon and one in Rolla.

Ed Morse Automotive Group purchased the dealership from Sellers-Sexton Automotive Group and is located at 509 VFW Memorial Drive in St. Robert. This dealership provides the best in new Honda on-road and off-road motorcycles, ATVs, SXS, scooters, generators, power equipment, apparel, and accessories. It also has a state-of-the-art service and parts department.

"When presented this deal, we saw this as a tremendous opportunity to continue our expansion into Missouri and increase our Powersports footprint across the county.

Our family-owned organization prides itself on maintaining high quality and values, which mirrors the communities we are entering. St. Robert is a beautiful city with an impressive amount of passionate on-road and off-road enthusiasts, and we look forward to serving them well," said Teddy Morse, Chairman and CEO of Ed Morse Automotive Group.

The Ed Morse Automotive Group is headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida, and has been family-owned for over 75 years. This acquisition will add 8 employees to its over 2,000-plus employee base, growing their locations to 36 dealerships, 76 franchises and 25 automotive and motorcycle brands.

About Ed Morse Automotive Group

The Morse family has been in the automotive business since 1946 when Ed Morse founded Morse Motors. Over 75 years later, Ed's grandson, Chairman/CEO Teddy Morse continues to build on the legacy and family tradition. Headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida and with acquisitions into Texas, Iowa, Missouri, Illinois and Oklahoma, Ed Morse Automotive Group is considered to be one of the nation's fastest growing and most respected automotive and motorcycle dealer groups. www.edmorse.com

SOURCE Ed Morse Automotive Group