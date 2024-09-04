Ed Morse Automotive Group Acquires Renegade Harley-Davidson in Springfield, Missouri

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ed Morse Automotive Group announced today that it has acquired Renegade Harley-Davidson in Springfield, Missouri and it will become Teddy Morse's Renegade Harley-Davidson. Ed Morse Automotive purchased the dealership located at 3980 W. Sunshine Street from H&H Automotive LLC.

This will be the company's tenth dealership in Missouri joining locations in Rolla, Lebanon, Saint Robert, California, and Moberly. This will also be Ed Morse Automotive Group's sixth Harley-Davidson dealership joining locations in Daytona Beach, Ormond Beach, Grand Junction, Austin, Alamo City, and Beaumont. With this acquisition, the Ed Morse Automotive Group will grow to 57 dealership locations and over 2,800 employees nationwide.

"I have long had a passion for motorcycles, especially Harley-Davidson, and am absolutely thrilled to welcome Renegade into our family. This dealership was an ideal fit thanks to its dedicated employees who understand the importance of excellence in customer service and I'm proud to add them to our team. This dealership has a tremendous growth-ready infrastructure that we are excited about. Plus, Springfield is a dynamic city with wonderful people living there and visiting, so we are excited to be part of this community," said Teddy Morse, Chairman and CEO of Ed Morse Automotive Group.

About Ed Morse Automotive Group

The Morse family has been in the automotive business since 1946 when Ed Morse founded Morse Motors. Over 75 years later, Ed's grandson, Chairman/CEO Teddy Morse continues to build on the legacy and family tradition. Headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida with dealerships and related businesses in Florida, Arizona, Texas, Iowa, Missouri, Illinois, Colorado and Oklahoma, Ed Morse Automotive Group is one of the nation's fastest growing and most respected automotive and motorcycle dealer groups. www.edmorse.com

