Ed Morse Automotive Group Acquires Three Franchises in Greenville, Texas

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ed Morse Automotive Group announced today that it has acquired three franchises and two dealerships in Greenville, Texas. Ed Morse Automotive Group purchased Donaghe Buick GMC at 4205 I-30 Frontage Road and Donaghe Ford at 4001 I-30 Frontage Road.

"This is our third expansion into Texas and we are excited to increase our footprint in this great state. The city of Greenville is a vibrant community that we anticipate will be a perfect fit for our culture. We are looking not only to continue these dealerships' history of exceptional deals and outstanding customer service but to make significant capital improvements as well. We also look forward to supporting the local communities with job growth and giving back to local non-profits," said Teddy Morse, Chairman and CEO of Ed Morse Automotive Group.

The Ed Morse Automotive Group is headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida, and has been family-owned for 75 years. These acquisitions will add 80 employees to its over 1,400 plus employee base, growing their locations to 24 dealerships locations, 42 franchises and 14 automotive brands.

About Ed Morse Automotive Group

The Morse family has been in the automotive business since 1946 when Ed Morse founded Morse Motors. 75 years later, Ed's grandson, Chairman/CEO Teddy Morse continues to build on the legacy and family tradition. Headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida and with recent acquisitions into Texas, Missouri and Oklahoma, Ed Morse Automotive Group is considered to be one of the nation's most respected automotive dealer groups. www.edmorse.com

SOURCE Ed Morse Automotive Group

