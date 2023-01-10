Ed Morse Automotive Group Donates a Brand-New Toyota Highlander to a Gold Star Family at the Gasparilla Bowl Game in Tampa Bay

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Not only was Ed Morse Automotive Group the official automotive partner of the Gasparilla Bowl game played in Tampa Bay, but they surprised the crowd with a new car giveaway to a local Gold Star family.

Cheryl and Steve Sitton of Largo, Florida were recognized on the field to honor the service of their son Matthew Sitton, but they didn't know that they would be awarded a brand new red 2023 Toyota Highlander. The $46K four-door Highland was donated by Ed Morse Delray Toyota.

"We were absolutely shocked to be presented a new car from Teddy Morse and his team. It was incredibly overwhelming and such a heartwarming gesture. This generosity demonstrates that Teddy Morse cares about military families that have suffered heartbreak. My family is truly touched with their dedication to honor Matthew's incredible service to our country," said Cheryl Sitton.

Matthew Sitton was an Army Staff Sargent for the 82nd Airborne Division who served three tours and six years in Afghanistan. He was killed in action by an IED on August 2nd, 2012. Just months earlier, Matthew had written his local congressman about the unnecessary dangers that their leaders were putting his division in. It wasn't until Matthew's death that General Raymond Odierno and the Army started making key leadership changes.

"Too often we use the term hero, when it really isn't deserving. Matthew Sitton is a true hero and true patriot. Not only did he serve his country with honor, but always put his platoon first. Also, heroic are the families of these soldiers, and we thank them for allowing their sons and daughters to fight for our freedom. We were thrilled to honor the Sitton family," said Teddy Morse, Chairman and CEO of Ed Morse Automotive Group.

The Gasparilla Bowl was held in December at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay and aired on ESPN.

About Ed Morse Automotive Group

