Ed Morse Automotive Group Gets Bigger in Texas with the Acquisition of Three Dealerships in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Texas, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ed Morse Automotive Group announced today that it has acquired three dealerships in Fairfield, Texas. The dealerships were purchased from Foundation Automotive Corp.

The new dealerships will be:

Freedom Ford by Ed Morse , formerly Freestone Ford at 1201 US Highway 84 W, Fairfield .

, formerly Freestone Ford at 1201 US Highway 84 W, . Freedom Chevrolet by Ed Morse , formerly Freestone Chevrolet at 320 I-45, Fairfield .

, formerly Freestone Chevrolet at 320 I-45, . Freedom Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM by Ed Morse , formerly Freestone Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM at 350 I-45, Fairfield

These acquisitions will bring the total number of locations for Ed Morse Automotive Group in Texas to fifteen, joining its dealerships in Dallas, Greenville, Duncansville, Sherman, Whitesboro, Beaumont, San Antonio, and Austin. These acquisitions will also add over 50 employees to its 2,400 plus employee base, and growing its locations to 47 dealership locations, 76 automotive franchises, 19 motorcycle franchises, and 31 brands.

"It's no secret that our organization loves Texas and these new dealerships will bring us to fifteen in this great state. We were impressed both by the incredible staff in place and the loyal car buying residents in Fairfield and its surrounding area. Our team is excited to be part such a vibrant community and will continue these dealerships' history of exceptional deals and outstanding customer service," said Teddy Morse, Chairman and CEO of Ed Morse Automotive Group.

Fairfield is located in Central Texas near the I-45 North Freeway that connects Dallas/Fort Worth and Houston.

About Ed Morse Automotive Group

The Morse family has been in the automotive business since 1946 when Ed Morse founded Morse Motors. Over 75 years later, Ed's grandson, Chairman/CEO Teddy Morse continues to build on the legacy and family tradition. Headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida with dealerships and related businesses in Florida, Texas, Iowa, Missouri, Illinois, Colorado and Oklahoma, Ed Morse Automotive Group is one of the nation's fastest growing and most respected automotive and motorcycle dealer groups. www.edmorse.com

