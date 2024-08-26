Ed Morse Automotive Group Officially Acquires Seven Dealerships from Lawley Automotive Group in Sierra Vista, Arizona

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ed Morse Automotive Group announced today it has acquired seven dealerships from Lawley Automotive Group in Sierra Vista, Arizona. The Dave Cantin Group brokered the transaction.

The new dealerships will be:

Ed Morse Ford formerly Lawley's Team Ford at 100 N. Highway 90, Sierra Vista

formerly Lawley's Team Ford at 100 N. Highway 90, Ed Morse Kia formerly Lawley Kia at 100 N Highway 90, Sierra Vista

formerly Lawley Kia at 100 N Highway 90, Ed Morse Nissan formerly Lawley Nissan at 2960 E. Fry Blvd, Sierra Vista

formerly Lawley Nissan at 2960 E. Fry Blvd, Ed Morse Chevrolet GMC formerly Lawley Chevrolet GMC at 2900 E. Fry Blvd SE, Sierra Vista

Ed Morse Hyundai formerly Lawley Hyundai at 2800 E. Fry Blvd, Sierra Vista

Ed Morse Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM formerly Lawley Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram at 1901 S. Highway 92, Sierra Vista

Ed Morse Honda formerly Lawley Honda at 3200 E. Fry Blvd, Sierra Vista

These will be Ed Morse Automotive Group's first stores in Arizona and the acquisitions will increase the company's total to 56 dealerships across the country. With the 250 new personnel joining the family, Ed Morse Automotive can proudly announce that its employee total is over 2,750.

"The Arizona market has always been a target for our company as we continue to expand across the county. Sierra Vista represents the ideal location and these dealerships are the perfect fit, as they are established, family-owned, well-respected, and well-run organizations. We plan to hit the ground running with great deals and outstanding customer service, while supporting the local community," said Teddy Morse, Chairman and CEO of Ed Morse Automotive Group.

About Ed Morse Automotive Group

The Morse family has been in the automotive business since 1946 when Ed Morse founded Morse Motors. Over 75 years later, Ed's grandson, Chairman/CEO Teddy Morse continues to build on the legacy and family tradition. Headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida with dealerships and related businesses in Florida, Arizona, Texas, Iowa, Missouri, Illinois, Colorado and Oklahoma, Ed Morse Automotive Group is one of the nation's fastest growing and most respected automotive and motorcycle dealer groups. www.edmorse.com

SOURCE Ed Morse Automotive Group