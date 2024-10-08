Ed Morse Chevrolet GMC has been named as one of Automotive News' '2024 Best Dealerships to Work For'

RED BUD, Ill., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ed Morse Automotive Group proudly announces that Ed Morse Chevrolet GMC in Red Bud, Illinois has been named one of Automotive News' '2024 Best Dealerships to Work For'. This is the program's 13th year celebrating the nation's top dealerships and honors 150 dealerships that create exceptional work environments, regardless of industry or economic challenges.

"We are very proud to have an Ed Morse dealership make the list. This speaks volumes to the way Brandon Leifer, their General Manager, values and leads his team," said Teddy Morse, Chairman and CEO of Ed Morse Automotive Group. "Thank you, Brandon and the leadership team at Ed Morse Chevy GMC, for all you do on a daily basis to ensure your dealership is one of the best to work for!"

The dealership will be featured in the October 14th issue of Automotive News, highlighting the 2024 winners. Here's a link to find the summary of all the dealerships that made the list: https://www.autonews.com/dealers/2024-150-best-dealerships-work.

About Ed Morse Automotive Group

The Morse family has been in the automotive business since 1946 when Ed Morse founded Morse Motors. Over 75 years later, Ed's grandson, Chairman/CEO Teddy Morse continues to build on the legacy and family tradition. Headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida with dealerships and related businesses in Florida, Arizona, Texas, Iowa, Missouri, Illinois, Colorado and Oklahoma, Ed Morse Automotive Group is one of the nation's fastest growing and most respected automotive and motorcycle dealer groups. www.edmorse.com

