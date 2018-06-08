Ed Napleton Automotive Group Gives Car Away to Heroic Teacher From Noblesville Middle School Shooting

CARMEL, Ind., June 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ed Napleton Automotive Group is honored to recognize the heroic efforts of Mr. Jason Seaman, the Noblesville West Middle School science teacher who stopped a shooter in his classroom and took three bullets on May 25.

The Napleton family believes such a brave action deserves to be recognized. To show appreciation for Mr. Seaman's selfless bravery, the Ed Napleton Auto Group will be presenting him with a new 2018 Hyundai Elantra on Wednesday, June 13 at 2 p.m. at the Napleton Hyundai of Carmel dealership located at 4200 E 96th Street in Indianapolis.

To support Ella Whistler, the student who was shot in the incident, the Napleton family is also donating $25 per car sold from all four of their Indianapolis area dealerships between Memorial Day and Father's Day. The funds raised will go to her GoFundMe.com campaign. The money donated will help pay for her medical expenses and therapy.

The Ed Napleton Auto Group was established in 1931. The group has been family owned and operated for four generations. Dealerships are located in seven states, with over 3,000 employees in 46 locations.

