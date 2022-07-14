Ed Norwood Interviews with Ashleigh Banfield of NewsNation on the Jonestown Massacre and If It Could Happen Again Today in America

COSTA MESA, Calif., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Approaching the one year anniversary of his first book release, "Be A Giant Killer, Overcoming Your Everyday Goliaths," Award winning author, Ed Norwood recently sat down with Ashleigh Banfield of News Nation on the Jonestown Tragedy and if it could happen again today in America: (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0z2eddXP1-U).

During his interview, Ed shared with News Nation, "I hate the phrase "DON'T DRINK THE KOOL AID" because it is the front-page story and not the back story of Jonestown. The pathologist autopsy report revealed the 900 people killed in Guyana were forced to drink poison at gunpoint and shot with bullets, crossbows, and needles. It was hell on Earth."

Ed vividly recalled a makeshift wooden throne and sign that hung over the bodies in Jonestown Guyana and read, "Those who do not remember the past are condemned to repeat it." When asked if the Jonestown Massacre could happen again today, Ed responded with, "This can absolutely happen again in America. It happens every day in America. We run from problems. We fail. We make mistakes. We stay in comfort zones. We ignore red flags. We cower in shame and guilt. We fight bouts of depression. We stay in unhealthy, abusive, familiar, and yet sometimes destructive relationships out of fear. We die prematurely taking our dreams to the grave. We transmit our fears and traumas to the next generation."

Be A Giant Killer is a look back to the story of how over 900 people lost their lives following the wrong leader, and an intense look forward of how too can overcome shame, mistakes, abuse, dysfunction, and bad family history.

"Be A Giant Killer!!" This book is amazing, life changing, inspirational! I have had the pleasure of attending a seminar given by Mr. Norwood and he was inspiring then, but this book is next level off the charts. A must read!! A necessary for your library!"

About the Author

Ed Norwood is President of ERN/The National Council of Reimbursement Advocacy. He has been recognized as a unique and distinctive authority in transitional leadership and administrative laws that govern the healthcare delivery process. Ed has done hundreds of media interviews and lectures worldwide, focusing on public policy, healthcare advocacy, leadership development, and the lessons of the Jonestown Tragedy.

