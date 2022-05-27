Ed Norwood Wins Maincrest Media Book Award, Firebird Book Award, and Literary Titan Award for His Book, Be A Giant Killer: Overcoming Your Everyday Goliaths

COSTA MESA, Calif., May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ed Norwood, Mental Health/Patient Advocate and President of ERN/The National Council of Reimbursement Advocacy, has won the Maincrest Media Book Award in the category of Religion (Christian, Nonfiction) (https://maincrestmedia.com/project/be-a-giant-killer-overcoming-your-everyday-goliaths-by-ed-norwood/), the Firebird Book Award in the category of Self Help: Motivational, and the Gold Book Award from Literary Titan in the category of Self Help: Spiritual for his newest book "Be A Giant Killer" (https://literarytitan.com/2022/05/05/literary-titan-book-awards-may-2022/).

Ed discusses mental health, surviving toxic relationships, and generational giants such as fear and unforgiveness on Purifying Truths Be A Giant Killer receives three awards in the 2022 Awards Season!

According to Maincrest Media, "Be A Giant Killer: Overcoming Your Everyday Goliaths by Ed Norwood is a compelling and thorough study of conquering adversity through faith. Through the book, Norwood encourages readers to fulfill their dreams, and to seek solace in God, in times of fear, doubt or misfortune; his passion is tangible and his determination is surely contagious."

According to Literary Titan, "Norwood begins his book with his shocking personal experience and the giant he faced which was Jim Jones, a cult leader, and a murderer. He lost twenty-seven family members in the Jonestown massacre. A situation that turned others away from God and all religion instead was used as a source of strength and survival for the author. I immediately connected with Norwood as he overcame an experience that many will find hard to come back from. Norwood's writing is inspiring and uplifting as he makes you feel like you can do anything."

In his book, "Be A Giant Killer: Overcoming Your Everyday Goliaths," Ed chronicles the seven "giants" every leader must overcome to live out their wildest dreams and achieve their full potential. He also highlights - drawing on historic champions, personal stories, and his family's time in Jones's cult - how the ignoring of red flags and family history can affect everything we do in life, including repeating the mistakes of our predecessors (See The Sun Exclusive: https://www.the-sun.com/news/4078825/jonestown-cult-anniversary-kool-aid-massacre/).

Recently, for Mental Health Awareness Month, Ed sat down with Amelia Isom of Purifying Truths to discuss mental health, surviving toxic relationships, and generational giants such as fear and unforgiveness on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/episode/1eAKUJN2RJEVQyZ33sROlm?si=4829dc31b1ff43a6).

About the Author

Ed Norwood is President of ERN/The National Council of Reimbursement Advocacy. He has been recognized as a unique and distinctive authority in transitional leadership and administrative laws that govern the healthcare delivery process. Ed has done hundreds of media interviews and lectures worldwide, focusing on public policy, healthcare advocacy, leadership development, and the lessons of the Jonestown Tragedy. He is available for booking interviews, lectures, and book tours in 2022.

