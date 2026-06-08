Ed O'Neill Joins David Faustino for Exclusive Married… with Children Bundy Club Reunion Event June 11

After Nearly 30 Years, Al and Bud Bundy Reunite with the Fans Who Never

Stopped Watching

LOS ANGELES, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time in nearly 30 years, Al and Bud Bundy are back in the living room, and this time, the fans are on the couch with them.

Bundy Club announced that television icon Ed O'Neill will join co-creator and host David Faustino live on Thursday, June 11, 2026, at 6:00 PM Pacific / 9:00 PM Eastern for a special live event in front of a dedicated fan audience.

David Faustino and Ed O'Neill reunite recently. Photo credit: Brad Yuen BundyClub.com with Amanda Bearse, David Faustino and Darren Blatt

"Thirty years later and these fans still seem to know every episode, every joke. Looking forward to connecting with Dave and some old friends on that iconic couch." — Ed O'Neill

Bundy Club introduces a new format unlike anything currently in podcasting. Co-creator Darren Blatt calls it a MOdcast, a Members Only Podcast that is also fully interactive. The MOdcast combines a live show, a virtual set, a private social network, and a members area packed with exclusive content written by David Faustino himself, including memories from the show, behind-the-scenes stories, and fun facts fans have never heard. Elite Sloucher members can raise their hand through Zoom and, when called, appear live on the iconic Married… with Children couch right next to the hosts and their guest. On June 11, that guest is Ed O'Neill.

"So excited to have my lifelong friend and long-time TV dad, Ed, join me on the virtual Bundy couch, in what I know is going to be an unforgettable night for the fans and ourselves." — David Faustino

Previous guests have included cast member and director Amanda Bearse, writer and co-executive producer Richard Gurman, E.E. Bell, Harold Sylvester, and Tom McCleister from the NO MA'AM episodes, and four-time Emmy Award winner Greg Fitzsimmons.

Tickets are exclusively available at BundyClub.com. Zoom spots are limited.

ABOUT BUNDY CLUB

Bundy Club is a fan community and private social network co-created by David Faustino and Darren Blatt, built around the legacy of Married… with Children. Fans can join for free, purchase tickets, or unlock premium membership options including the chance to appear live on the iconic couch during select events.

MEDIA CONTACT

Darren Blatt, Co-Creator and Host, Bundy Club

[email protected]

BundyClub.com

Photo credit: Brad Yuen

SOURCE Bundy Club