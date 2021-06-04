Ed Pascua Joins SecurEnds

ATLANTA, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ed brings over 18 years' experience in the Identity and Access Management (IAM) industry to his new role at SecurEnds. Ed was most recently at Simeio Solutions, where he led global partnerships. While at Simeio, he drove collaborative engagement and results around IAM professional services and managed services, with a particular focus on providing cloud-based identity, access and governance offerings (IAM as a Service). While leading global partnerships, Ed identified and built strategic partnerships with key identity vendors resulting in premium-level/top-tier positioning for the company with each of these vendors globally; and multi-million-dollar contribution to the company's revenue. Ed has built Identity practices and partnerships, led global and North American identity consulting organizations, with oversight of sales and professional services across several industries including: financial services, healthcare, manufacturing and public sector. He has served as the Co-Chairman of Technology Association of Georgia's Information Security Society and has leadership roles with ISSA Metro Atlanta Chapter and Cloud Security Alliance, Atlanta Chapter. Ed served as a U.S. Army Infantry Officer in various leadership and management roles from platoon to brigade level, while serving in the U.S., Germany, Panama, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait. He holds the CISSP and Certified CISO (C|CISO) certifications. He holds a B.S. from San Diego State University and studied General Engineering at the United States Military Academy.

Ed Pascua joins IGA startup as Senior Vice President – Global Partners & Alliances Tweet this "I am thrilled about the opportunity to contribute to an amazing company disrupting the IGA market with innovation. SecurEnds is placing the entire IGA space on notice. We do in days what the competition takes months to accomplish. We are on a mission to re-define IGA through simplicity."

"Ed is a tremendous addition to our leadership team and will expand our partner eco system to add exceptional value to our prospective customers", said Tippu Gagguturu, Co-Founder and CEO. "As SecurEnds continues its rapid growth, Ed's leadership and his strong background will accelerate SecurEnds' growth"

As SVP, Global Partners & Alliances, Ed will be responsible for developing partner strategy, building the partner ecosystem, and driving revenue. He will be working closely with colleagues around the world and will be responsible for providing value to partners including VARs, GSIs, Distributors and Technology Partners, while building collaboration and trusted relationships resulting in joint success.

Personally, Ed is a husband, father and grandaddy. He loves spending time with the family outdoors whether backpacking, skiing, or camping. He makes time to accompany his wife to eat good food, drink good wine (when appropriate) and see as much of the globe as possible. He and his wife were both raised in San Diego, California, but now call Brookhaven, GA home.

SecurEnds: The Leading Identity Governance Platform

SecurEnds provides a cloud born Identity Governance solution that allows organizations to secure identities, protect against potential breaches, and meet security compliance. Using SecurEnds' platform, organizations can securely and effectively complete Access Certifications, Access Requests, Identity Risk & Analytics and Cloud Identity & Access Management. SecurEnds has emerged as CISOs choice of SaaS product for achieving User Access Reviews for SOX, HIPAA, PCI, HITRUST etc across today's hybrid IT. With more than 1000% year over year growth, SecurEnds counts many Fortune 1000 and enterprise companies among its rapidly growing customer base and is recognized by 2020 KuppingerCole Leadership Compass for Access Governance & Intelligence. Learn more at www.securends.com and follow SecurEnds on LinkedIn.

