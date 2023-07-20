Ed Sheeran Performs at The Venue on Music Row as Part of a Dynamic Partnership Between Audacy and Hard Rock Hotel New York

Hard Rock Hotel New York

20 Jul, 2023

Ed Sheeran at The Venue on Music Row at Hard Rock Hotel New York in partnership with Audacy.
WHAT: Thanks to a dynamic partnership between Audacy and Hard Rock Hotel New York, Grammy-winning global superstar Ed Sheeran set the stage ablaze with an electrifying underplay performance at The Venue on Music Row, Hard Rock's intimate event space. Partnering alongside Atlantic Records, Hard Rock and Audacy united to give select fans a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see Ed Sheeran break from his multi-continent stadium tour for an intimate performance at Hard Rock. Sheeran's lineup featured fan favorites and sensational new tracks from his latest masterpiece, Subtract. 

"We're so fortunate to have been able to play host to Ed Sheeran - truly one of the most popular artists in the world - at Hard Rock Hotel New York in such a unique setting," said Keith Sheldon, President of Entertainment for Hard Rock International. "Thanks to our incredible partners at Audacy and Atlantic Records, we were once again able to showcase Hard Rock's long-standing commitment to providing music fans with exceptional entertainment experiences."

"We are thrilled to have added another iconic night of music alongside our partners at Hard Rock and Atlantic Records and deliver an exciting evening with Ed Sheeran," said Michael Martin, Senior Vice President of Programming and Music Initiatives, Audacy. "We enjoyed creating an unforgettable night for our listeners and Ed's biggest fans.

Audacy and Hard Rock's multi-faceted partnership, which began in 2021, has included several Audacy events hosted at multiple Hard Rock locations nationwide, including Leading Ladies at both the Hard Rock Hotel New York and Hard Rock Live at the flagship Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, as well as intimate performances and interviews with artists including Florence and the Machine, Backstreet Boys and Mike Shinoda. Audacy will host an album listening party with Brett Young at the hotel in New York on August 1.

Listeners can tune in to The Ed Sheeran Audacy Live Special on the Audacy app on Friday, August 4 at 8 pm local time and across Audacy stations nationwide.  Listen here: https://www.audacy.com/music/audacy-live-ed-sheeran

WHEN: Tuesday, July 18, 2023 – 7pm – 9pm EST 

WHEREThe Venue on Music Row at Hard Rock Hotel New York
159 W 48th St., New York, NY 

VISUALS: Link can be found HERE, including photo assets of the performance. This link will be updated to include video assets as well.

