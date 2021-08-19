Ed Slott and Company Named to ThinkAdvisor's LUMINARIES Class of 2021

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ed Slott and Company, LLC, the nation's leading provider of technical IRA education for financial advisors, CPAs, insurance agents and attorneys, has been named to ThinkAdvisor's LUMINARIES Class of 2021 for the "Thought Leadership and Education" category. The award is designed to recognize firms making outstanding efforts to better understand and train new and existing industry participants. To view the full list of winners, click here.

"I am incredibly proud of our team for being recognized for our efforts to help educate financial professionals and consumers alike in a time when our industry is in great need of educational resources," said Ed Slott, CPA, the nationally recognized IRA Expert, founder of Ed Slott and Company, LLC and creator of irahelp.com, "From the SECURE Act to the CARES Act to the SEC's Reg. BI, so much is rapidly changing in our industry. Despite a global pandemic, it was our mission to adapt and accelerate our efforts to get advisors and consumers the information they need, and I want to commend my team for adapting and embracing the virtual world in order to do this. Our team worked tirelessly to deliver the most timely and accurate IRA expertise available anywhere."

In addition to providing up-to-the-minute answers to more than 5,000 inbound questions from the media and underserved consumers and professionals, Ed Slott and Company launched its 2-Day IRA Workshop for professionals in a state-of-the-art virtual format in 2020. This format was so successful with its enhanced engagement through interactive chat functionality with the team of IRA Experts that additional virtual training events were added in 2020 and 2021, along with adapting its advanced-level workshops for the 460+ members of Ed Slott's Elite IRA Advisor GroupSM — the premier, ongoing study group for professionals wanting to submerge themselves in retirement distribution planning and tax-saving strategies. The team has been hired for hundreds of keynote presentations and webinars and has provided expert insight to national print publications, radio shows and television broadcasts.

Members of the Class of 2021 LUMINARIES were selected by a distinguished and diverse panel of judges from across the advice industry, as well as by ThinkAdvisor's editorial team. Ed Slott and Company and fellow LUMINARIES winners will be featured at the program's inaugural awards dinner, which is set to take place Nov. 9 at the Mandarin Oriental in New York City.

For more information about Ed Slott and Company, visit irahelp.com.

ABOUT ED SLOTT AND COMPANY, LLC: Ed Slott and Company, LLC is the nation's leading provider of technical IRA education for financial advisors, CPAs and attorneys. Ed Slott's Elite IRA Advisor GroupSM is comprised of more than 460 of the nation's top financial professionals who are dedicated to the mastery of advanced retirement account and tax planning laws and strategies. Slott is a nationally recognized IRA distribution expert, best-selling author and professional speaker His latest books include The New Retirement Savings Time Bomb (Penguin Random House, 2021), Ed Slott's Retirement Decisions Guide: 2021 Edition (IRAHelp, 2021) and Fund Your Future: A Tax-Smart Savings Plan in Your 20s and 30s (IRAHelp, 2021). He has also hosted several public television programs, including his latest, Retire Safe & Secure! with Ed Slott (2021) and is a Professor of Practice at The American College of Financial Services. Visit irahelp.com for more information.

CONTACT

AdvisorPR®

(702) 685-7450

SOURCE Ed Slott and Company

Related Links

https://www.irahelp.com

