Ed Slott and Company's "Instant IRA Success" eSeminar Now Available On Demand

"Education is more important than ever, as we currently have the largest opportunity in our industry's history: a volatile stock market, a newly-implemented tax code that few understand and a surge of Baby Boomers transitioning into retirement and seeking guidance," said Ed Slott, CPA, a nationally recognized IRA expert, founder of Ed Slott and Company and creator of irahelp.com. "Consumers are searching for the most competent advisors to help them navigate the complexities of retirement planning, and advisors are eager for the advanced knowledge needed to serve them. Our recent in-person workshop covering this material was completely sold out, so providing the content in an on-demand format will make it even more accessible to advisors nationwide."

Completing this course from America's IRA experts will equip financial professionals to answer clients' most pressing retirement questions. Highlights include:

The latest updates to tax and IRA regulations and the impact of the new tax laws on retirement accounts and planning strategies

IRA essentials, including details on stretch IRAs, beneficiary form planning and employer plan rules

A Roth IRA action plan to implement with clients and prospects

25 powerful IRA rules every financial advisor must know

Rules for naming trusts as IRA beneficiaries

Guidance on key rollover decisions and early distributions

The seven sessions included in the eSeminar are available to purchase as a group or separately so that financial professionals can listen at their own pace. Each session comes with a 40-plus page manual that can be used as a reference guide. For more information or to sign up for the eSeminar, visit irahelp.com/eseminar.

Completion of the "Instant IRA Success" eSeminar qualifies financial professionals to join Ed Slott's Elite IRA Advisor GroupSM. This exclusive organization is comprised of nearly 400 of the nation's top financial professionals who are dedicated to being leaders in the IRA industry. Members of this group have year-round access to Ed Slott and Company's team of retirement experts for consultation on advanced planning topics and receive proprietary access to a wealth of additional resources to use when working with clients.

ABOUT ED SLOTT AND COMPANY, LLC: Ed Slott and Company, LLC is the nation's leading provider of technical IRA education for financial advisors, CPAs and attorneys. Slott is a nationally recognized IRA distribution expert, bestselling author and professional speaker, and he has hosted several public television specials, including his latest, "Retire Safe and Secure! with Ed Slott." Slott is the creator of Ed Slott's Elite IRA Advisor GroupSM, a prestigious ongoing study group for serious financial professionals who are dedicated to the mastery of advanced retirement account and tax planning laws and strategies. Visit irahelp.com for more information.

