Ed Slott and Jeffrey Levine Announce Season 2 of "The Great Retirement Debate" Podcast

Industry-Leading Authorities Team Up to Explore Crucial Retirement Planning Topics—with an Added Video User Experience

NEW YORK, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ed Slott, CPA, nationally recognized IRA Expert, founder of Ed Slott and Company, LLC and creator of irahelp.com, in collaboration with Jeffrey Levine, CFP®, CPA, PFS, CWS®, AIF®, chief planning officer for Buckingham Strategic Wealth , announce the second season of their podcast show, The Great Retirement Debate . Season 2 of the popular podcast will now offer a video format while continuing to deliver the same lively commentary from Slott and Levine as they discuss all sides of a timely retirement planning topic or strategy. Episodes drop every other Thursday, beginning April 18, 2024, and are available on all major platforms, including YouTube, Spotify, Apple, Stitcher, and Amazon.

"We're incredibly excited to introduce a visual component in season two, building on the tremendous success of our first season," said Ed Slott, CPA, America's IRA Expert, founder of Ed Slott and Company, LLC and creator of irahelp.com. "As we delve into fresh, thought-provoking subjects this season, our unwavering commitment remains: providing our audience with comprehensive, precise, and actionable insights to empower them in making informed financial choices."

Slott and Levine created The Great Retirement Debate podcast to educate listeners on the various points to consider when making a financial decision for retirement. Each episode highlights the advantages and disadvantages of a particular retirement strategy or topic. The topics covered apply to those in or near retirement and beneficiaries who will inherit retirement assets in the future.

"In every episode, our primary goal is to empower our listeners and provide them with a deeper understanding of the tough decisions one faces when planning for retirement," said Jeffrey Levine, CFP®, CPA, PFS, CWS®, AIF®, Chief Planning Officer for Buckingham Strategic Wealth. "Our mission is to encourage individuals to assess both sides of the debate within the context of their unique circumstances, enabling them to chart the most advantageous course for themselves and their loved ones."

Upcoming podcast episode topics include:

Episode 1: "Should I Use the Still Working Exception?"

Episode 2: "Should I Treat My Children Equally When It Comes to Inheritances?"

Episode 3: "Can I Trust the Government Roth?"

Episode 4: "Should I Act Now Before the TCJA Sunsets?"

Episode 5: "Should I Avoid Certain Investments in My IRA or Roth IRA?"

Episode 6: "Should I Roll Over My 401k to My IRA If I've Been Laid Off?"

Episode 7: "Should I Use a Roth IRA to Save for College Education?"

Episode 8: "Should I Give My IRA to Charity?"

Episode 9: "Should I Use My IRA to Fund My Business?"

For more information about The Great Retirement Debate podcast, visit greatretirementdebate.com .

ABOUT ED SLOTT:

Ed Slott, CPA, America's IRA Expert, is the nationally recognized IRA and retirement planning distribution expert, professional speaker, television personality, and best-selling author. He is known for his unparalleled ability to turn advanced tax strategies into understandable, actionable and entertaining advice. His company, Ed Slott and Company, LLC, is the nation's leading provider of technical IRA education for financial advisors, CPAs and attorneys. Slott is a Professor of Practice at The American College of Financial Services and has been recognized by leading industry organizations for his significant thought leadership and contributions. He is one of the top pledge drivers of all time with his popular public television specials, the creator of Ed Slott's Elite IRA Advisor Group℠ and the best-selling author with his latest book, The Retirement Savings Time Bomb Ticks Louder: How to Avoid Unnecessary Tax Landmines, Defuse the Latest Threats to Your Retirement Savings & Ignite Your Financial Freedom (Penguin Random House, 2024) scheduled for release in 2024. Ultimately, through all of these efforts combined, Slott has taught millions of Americans (and their financial professionals) how to get the most out of their retirement savings by avoiding unnecessary taxes. Visit irahelp.com for more information.

ABOUT JEFFREY LEVINE:

Jeffrey Levine, CPA/PFS, CFP, AIF, CWS, MSA is a nationally recognized and award-winning financial advisor, speaker, and educator as well as the Chief Planning Officer at Buckingham Wealth Partners. Levine has the rare ability to simplify complex laws that govern individual retirement accounts, tax planning and more presented with his unique blend of interpretation and humor. As Chief Planning Officer, Levine serves as a technical and advanced planning resource for advisors and acts as Buckingham's primary thought leader on evidence-driven planning concepts and strategies. He works closely with advisory teams to create a seamless client experience that instills planning confidence as clients progress toward achieving important financial and life goals. Buckingham allows Levine to train and educate hundreds of advisors and support them in their pursuit of helping clients fulfill their financial dreams. Levine has also educated thousands of CPAs, attorneys and consumers on retirement, tax, and estate planning strategies. Visit buckinghamstrategicwealth.com for more information.

