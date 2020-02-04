Ed Slott Named a 2020 InvestmentNews Innovator

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ed Slott, CPA, the nationally-recognized IRA expert, founder of Ed Slott and Company, LLC and creator of www.irahelp.com, has been named a 2020 InvestmentNews Innovator. The award recognizes individual financial advisors or industry professionals supporting advisors that have made a lasting impact on the financial planning industry. Slott was selected from a field of more than 100 nominations and is part of a prestigious group of 11 financial professionals to receive this year's award. To view Slott's Innovator profile, which highlights his outstanding accomplishments and describes how his innovative approaches have impacted the financial advisory business, click here.

"I consider it a great honor to be an InvestmentNews Innovator. I've been a CPA for more than 40 years. When new, complicated tax laws on IRAs rolled out in 1986, I realized there was very little information available to navigate this ever-changing retirement planning landscape. I set out to help fill this void and provide the education needed for Americans to keep more of their hard-earned money," said Slott. "With retirement laws continuing to change and evolve, the demand for continuing education is higher than ever, and I am proud to be able to contribute to the industry by providing accurate information on the latest retirement planning strategies."

As a professional speaker, best-selling author and television personality, Slott is known for his unparalleled ability to turn advanced tax strategies into understandable, actionable and entertaining advice. He regularly presents on IRA and estate planning strategies at both consumer events and conferences for financial advisors, insurance professionals, CPAs and attorneys. His company, Ed Slott and Company,LLC, is the nation's leading provider of accurate, timely IRA expertise and analysis, helping navigate through the distribution phase of retirement.

For more information about Ed Slott, his company and his upcoming training events, visit www.irahelp.com.

ABOUT INVESTMENTNEWS ICONS & INNOVATORS AWARDS: For four years, InvestmentNews has paid tribute to visionaries who have shaped and transformed the financial advice profession through its "Icons & Innovators" program. From more than 100 nominations submitted each year from readers, staff and other experts in the industry, InvestmentNews editors choose a group of men and women whose innovative ideas, products and solutions stand out as meaningful contributions to the financial advice profession. Keeping with this tradition, the 2020 Icons & Innovators awards recognize a new selection of 11 remarkable individuals who are improving the industry.

ABOUT ED SLOTT: Ed Slott is the nationally recognized IRA and retirement planning distribution expert, best-selling author and professional speaker. He has hosted several public television programs, including his latest, Retire Safe & Secure! with Ed Slott. His company, Ed Slott and Company, LLC, is the nation's leading provider of technical IRA education for financial advisors, CPAs and attorneys. Ed Slott's Elite IRA Advisor GroupSM is comprised of approximately 400 of the nation's top financial professionals who are dedicated to the mastery of advanced retirement account and tax planning laws and strategies. Visit www.irahelp.com for more information.

